Sultan of Johor Cup 2023: India defeats Pakistan 6-5 in penalty shootout to win bronze medal

The Indian junior hockey team managed to bounce back from their defeat against Germany to beat Pakistan in the bronze-medal match of the Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 on Saturday.

The thrilling contest went to the penalty shootout after both teams were tied 3-3 in regulation time. Indian team held their nerves to win the penalty shootout 6-5 and clinch the game and the bronze medal for the nation. It was also India's 9th medal from 11 editions of the Sultan of Johor Cup.

India began the game brilliantly as Arun Sahani opened the account in the 11th minute with a field goal. Sufyan Khan brought the score level after converting the penalty corner in the 33rd minute.

Boby Poovanna Chandura scored the second goal for India in the 42nd minute after converting a penalty corner. But Pakistan again equalized through a field goal from Abdul Qayyum in the 50th minute.

Uttam Singh restored India's lead only two minutes later after scoring a brilliant field goal. However, to India's heartbreak, Ghazanfar Ali scored through a late penalty corner in the 57th minute to level the score 3-3.

No team could score further goals during the regulation time and the game was forced to the penalties.

Pakistan began the penalties and both teams scored on their first four attempts. Murtaza Yaqoob was the first one to miss a penalty for Pakistan but India's Amandeep failed to take advantage and missed his chance.

The contest was forced to the sudden death and Hannan Shahid missed Pakistan's second attempt. This time around, Angad Bir Singh didn't miss and sealed the game 6-5 on penalty.

Germany defeats Australia on penalties to become champions

In the final of the Sultan of Johor Cup 2023, Germany defeated Australia on penalties to become the champions.

Both teams failed to score any goals during regulation time as the score was tied 0-0 at the full-time whistle. In the penalties, Germany managed to hold their nerve as they won the penalty shootout 3-1 to win the title.