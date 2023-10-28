Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Sangita Kumari's hat-trick guides India to massive 7-1 victory over Thailand

India Women completely outplayed Thailand Women in their opening game of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 on Friday. They won the one-sided encounter 7-1 to kickstart their campaign on a high note.

India had five different goal-scorers in the game as Monika, Salima Tete, Deepika, and Lalremsiami scored one game each for the team. Meanwhile, Sangita Kumari was the star of the show with a hat-trick.

India began the game on the right foot as Monika scored a field goal in the 7th minute. Tete Salima soon doubled the lead in the 15th minute by converting the penalty corner.

Thailand tried to mount a comeback in the game as Samanso Supansa converted a penalty corner in the 22nd minute to get one goal back.

Following that goal, India never gave Thailand any chance as Kumari Sangita scored a field goal in the 29th minute to give India a two-goal cushion once again.

Deepika found herself on the scoresheet with a field goal in the 40th minute. Then, Kumari Sangita exploded to score two goals in the 45th minute to complete her hat-trick.

The Indian team didn't stop there as Lalremsiami scored another field goal in the 52nd minute to take the scoreline to 7-1.

Korea and Japan also won their respective matches alongside India

In other matches, Korea defeated China 1-0 in their opening game. An Sujin converted the penalty corner for Korea in the 18th minute and it was the only goal scored in the game and proved to be enough to win the game for Korea.

Meanwhile, Japan defeated Malaysia 3-0 in their opening game. Ogawa Rika opened the scoring in the 13th minute by converting the penalty corner. Toriyama Mai scored the field goal in the 43rd minute and then, Kobayakawa Shiho sealed the game by converting the penalty corner in the 54th minute.

India will next face Malaysia on Saturday evening as they look for the back-to-back wins.