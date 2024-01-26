Women's FIH Hockey 5s World Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Poland vs United States, Match 24

The Netherlands finished atop Pool A in the FIH Hockey 5s World Cup 2024 with three points, having won all three league stage matches. They finished their campaign with a goal difference of 43, having scored 45 goals and conceded 43.

Malaysia and Fiji finished second and third, respectively, with four points each, winning, losing, and drawing one match apiece. The former side had a goal difference of zero while the latter had a goal difference of -12.

Meanwhile, Oman finished at the bottom of Pool A with three losses from as many games. The hosts finished with a negative score difference of -31, scoring three and conceding 34 goals.

Pool A Points Table

Position Team Played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD Points 1 Netherlands 3 3 0 0 45 2 43 9 2 Malaysia 3 1 1 1 14 14 0 4 3 Fiji 3 1 1 1 8 20 -12 4 4 Oman 3 0 0 3 3 34 -31 0

South Africa (nine points), Ukraine (six points), Australia (three points), and Zambia (zero points) finished first, second, third, and fourth, respectively in the Pool B standings.

South Africa won all three games, Ukraine won two and Australia registered one victory while Zambia failed to win a match in the competition.

Pool B Points Table

Position Team Played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD Points 1 South Africa 3 3 0 0 21 6 15 9 2 Ukraine 3 2 0 1 17 9 8 6 3 Australia 3 1 0 2 9 14 -5 3 3 Zambia 3 0 0 3 3 21 -18 0

India topped Pool C with nine points from three matches, having won all their group-stage matches. They finished their campaign with a goal difference of 10, scoring 19 and conceding nine goals.

Poland (six points) were second in the standings with two wins and a loss while the United States held the third position with three points from as many games. Meanwhile, Namibia hit rock bottom with zero points, losing all three games.

Pool C Points Table

Position Team GP W D L GF GA GD Points 1 India 3 3 0 0 19 9 10 9 2 Poland 3 2 0 1 14 7 7 6 3 United States 3 1 0 2 10 13 -3 3 4 Namibia 3 0 0 3 4 18 -14 0

Uruguay (nine points), New Zealand (six points), Thailand (three points), and Paraguay (zero points) finished between first and fourth in Pool D standings.

Uruguay won all three group-stage matches while Paraguay won none. New Zealand bagged two wins, while Thailand finished with only one victory.

Pool D Points Table

Position Team GP W D L GF GA GD Points 1 Uruguay 3 3 0 0 27 3 24 9 2 Thailand 3 2 0 1 7 10 -3 6 3 New Zealand 3 1 0 2 7 16 -9 3 4 Paraguay 3 0 0 3 3 15 -12 0

Women's FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024: Results (January 25)

Pool B - Australia 3-2 Zambia

Pool B - Ukraine 2-6 South Africa

Pool A - Netherlands 21-1 Oman

Pool A - Fijoi 4-4 Malaysia

Pool D - New Zealand 2-1 Paraguay

Pool D - Thailand 1-11 Uruguay

Pool C - India 7-2 Namibia

Pool C - Poland 5-1 United States

ALSO READ | Women's FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details