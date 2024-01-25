Women's FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Uruguay vs New Zealand, Match 16

The Netherlands are placed atop the Women's FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024 Pool A with six points, having won both matches they've played thus far in the competition. The Dutch have a goal difference of 23, having scored 24 goals and conceded just one.

Malaysia and Fiji are placed second and third, respectively, with three points each. Both teams have won and lost one match apiece and have a goal difference of zero and -12, respectively.

Meanwhile, hosts Oman have crashed out of the tournament following two consecutive losses. They have zero points and a negative goal difference of -11.

Pool A Points Table

Position Team Played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD Points 1 Netherlands 2 2 0 0 24 1 23 6 2 Malaysia 2 1 0 1 10 10 0 3 3 Fiji 2 1 0 1 4 16 -12 3 4 Oman 2 0 0 2 2 13 -11 0

Speaking of Pool B, Ukraine, and South Africa are the top two nations in the standings and have secured places in the quarter-finals. Both teams have six points each, having won both matches they've played thus far. Ukraine and South Africa have a goal difference of 12 and 11, respectively.

Meanwhile, Australia and Zambia have been knocked out of the tournament following two losses each. They have a negative goal difference of -6 and -17, respectively.

Pool B Points Table

Position Team Played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD Points 1 Ukraine 2 2 0 0 15 3 12 6 2 South Africa 2 2 0 0 15 4 11 6 3 Australia 2 0 0 2 6 12 -6 0 3 Zambia 2 0 0 2 1 18 -17 0

India are placed atop the Pool C with six points, having won two games and have a goal difference of five. Poland and the United States have three points each from two games, having won and lost one match each.

Namibia are at the bottom of Pool C, having lost both games they've played thus far. They have a negative goal difference of -9.

Pool C Points Table

Position Team GP W D L GF GA GD Points 1 India 2 2 0 0 12 7 5 6 2 Poland 2 1 0 1 9 6 3 3 3 United States 2 1 0 1 9 8 1 3 4 Namibia 2 0 0 2 2 11 -9 0

Having secured a place in the quarter-finals, Uruguay have six points from two matches and a goal difference of 14. They top Pool D.

Thailand and New Zealand have three points each, having won and lost one game apiece. They have a goal difference of one and -4, respectively.

Meanwhile, Paraguay finished at the bottom of the points table, having lost both games they've played thus far.

Pool D Points Table

Position Team GP W D L GF GA GD Points 1 Uruguay 2 2 0 0 16 2 14 6 2 Thailand 2 1 0 1 6 5 1 3 3 New Zealand 2 1 0 1 5 9 -4 3 4 Paraguay 2 0 0 2 2 13 -11 0

Women's FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024: Results (January 24)

Pool B - Australia 3-6 Ukraine

Pool B - South Africa 9-1 Zambia

Pool A - Malaysia 10-0 Oman

Pool A - Netherlands 14-1 Fiji

Pool C - India 5-4 Poland

Pool C - United States 6-1 Nambia

Pool D - New Zealand 4-3 Thailand

Pool D - Uruguay 10-1 Paraguay

Pool B - Ukraine 9-0 Zambia

Pool B - Russia 6-3 Australia

Pool A - Malaysia 0-10 Netherlands

Pool A - Fiji 3-2 Oman

Pool C - Poland 5-1 Nambia

Pool C - United States 3-7 India

Pool D - Thailand 3-1 Paraguay

Pool D - Uruguay 6-1 New Zealand

