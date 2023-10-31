Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after China vs India, Match 9

India continues to remain atop the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 points table, having won all three matches so far. They have nine points and a goal difference of 12.

Meanwhile, Japan is placed second with three wins from as many games. They are not far behind India in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 points table with a goal difference of 11.

Korea and China are placed third and fourth in the standings with four and three points, respectively. They have a goal difference of -4 and three.

Malaysia, on the other hand, who managed to pick their first point in the tournament against Korea are fifth in the table. The last position is occupied by Thailand with three losses from as many games and a goal difference of -16.

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India, Japan make it three wins in a row; Korea draws against Malaysia

Thailand goalkeeper and defenders guard the goal during a penalty corner (Image Courtesy: Hockey India)

In the opening match of the day, Korea drew 1-1 against Malaysia in Ranchi. Suyoung Seo (35') converted a penalty corner for Korea, while Nur Azhar (58') scored off a penalty corner for Malaysia to ensure both teams share a point each.

The 2nd game turned out to be a one-sided contest with Japan beating Thailand 4-0. They had four different goal scorers in the match, namely Mai Toriyama, Yuri Nagai, and Kana Urata who scored field goals. The final goal was scored by Chiko Fujibayashi in the last minute of the quarter through a penalty corner.

India took on China in the final match of the day, with Deepika opening the account for India in the 15th minute. She converted a penalty stroke to give India a 1-0 lead in the game.

Salima Tete found the back of the net in the 26th minute to hand India a two-goal lead in the match. Chinese player Zhong Jiaqi scored off a penalty corner in the 41st minute but that wasn't enough for them as hosts India won the match 2-1.