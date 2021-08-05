"The whole nation is happy" - Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Indian hockey captain Manpreet Singh after Olympics bronze win

The Indian hockey team scripted history after their sensational victory against Germany. The 5-4 win in the bronze medal match ended a 41-year long wait for a medal in hockey. A population of 1.3 billion people celebrated this win, with love and appreciation pouring in for the team from different parts of the country. Amidst all of the celebrations, the Indian captain and coaches got a chance to speak to the honorable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi.

A Very Special Call

from Prime Minister Sh @narendramodi ji.



Listen in 👇🏼#TeamIndia Men’s Hockey 🏑 pic.twitter.com/7o69MG3c25 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 5, 2021

The Prime Minister called the captain to congratulate the team on a sensational achievement. He said to Manpreet Singh:

"Manpreet, many, many congratulations to you and to your team, y'all have done something great because of which the whole nation is happy."

The PM had also spoken to the players after their defeat in the semi-finals. His words of motivation definitely seemed to work for the 'Men in Blue' as they took the field against Germany with confidence.

On the same call after the Bronze medal victory, Manpreet Singh replied to the PM:

"Sir, the motivation you gave us worked wonders for us in this game."

The PM also spoke to coach Graham Reid and congratulated him on the fantastic achievement he helped India get to. He said to the coach:

"Congratulations to you and your team, you've created history."

Check out: "Coach made us stand on chairs like it was the Olympic podium": India's hockey star PR Sreejesh reveals how the men's team ended the 41-year drought in Tokyo

Indian hockey is back to where it belongs

The long wait for a medal has been tough, but now that it has arrived, the country really feels special. Hockey is the national sport of India and Indians take a lot of pride in their achievement in the sport. The slump in Indian hockey has been tough for the nation to take, but this win has provided the perfect start for this golden generation.

Indian hockey's rise to the top is good news for the millions of Indian fans who have eagerly awaited Olympic success. After disastrous campaigns of finishing 12th and 8th in the last few years, the team has risen like a phoenix to get to the bronze. This team is young and has a lot of extremely talented players. With the Paris Olympics just three years away, it looks like Indian hockey won't have to wait too long for the next Olympic medal.

Also Read: Indian cricketers celebrate the bronze medal for the men's hockey team at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics

Edited by Prem Deshpande