5 potential crossover matches between AEW, NJPW, IMPACT Wrestling, AAA & NWA for Bound For Glory

IMPACT Wrestling presented a 2021 Slammiversary pay-per-view to set the bar high for Bound For Glory in October. Their biggest show of the year will take place in Las Vegas on October 23rd. The company announced the show via a trailer that teased the involvement of AEW, AAA and NJPW.

At Slammiversary 2021, NJPW's Switchblade Jay White shocked the world by confronting AEW, IMPACT World Champion Kenny Omega and The Elite. FinJuice of New Japan Pro Wrestling also returned to the promotion. In addition to these and the teaser, NWA and AEW star Thunder Rosa accepted Deonna Purrazzo's challenge.

Former WWE Superstar Mickie James also showed up to promote the NWA Empowerrr event in August. This sets the stage for Bound For Glory to be a huge interpromotional event that will create plenty of more buzz for IMPACT Wrestling and throughout the wrestling world.

IMPACT Wrestling returns to PPV on October 23rd with Bound For Glory! pic.twitter.com/9B4wnheLsq — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 18, 2021

With Slammiversary 2021 in the books, eyes will look towards IMPACT's upcoming major show for the next time the promotion may have wrestling worlds collide. In this article, let's take a look at five potential crossover matches between AEW, NJPW, IMPACT Wrestling, AAA and NWA at Bound For Glory. This will primarily be IMPACT vs. the other promotions since it is on their pay-per-view.

#5 X-Division Champion Josh Alexander vs. AAA Cruiserweight Champion Laredo Kid (IMPACT Wrestling Bound For Glory)

Josh Alexander retained his IMPACT X-Division Championship in a high risk, breathtaking Ultimate X Match at Slammiversary 2021. At Bound For Glory, there could be a multitude of competitors across all promotions that could challenge him next. From NJPW's El Desperado to AEW's Jungle Boy, Alexander is the type of competitor who would mesh well with the best high flyers.

When fans think of high flyers, they should bring up AAA Cruiserweight Champion Laredo Kid. The young luchador put his name on the map in a thrilling contest against Kenny Omega at TripleMania as well as a few apperances alongside the Lucha Bros in AEW. His style is something that would make for an intriguing bout against Josh Alexander at Bound For Glory.

Alexander has had incredible matches against TJP, Ace Austin and El Phantasmo over the past few months. Laredo Kid has an arsenal similar to those men and could create magic with the X-Division Champion. If this was a title vs title match at Bound For Glory, IMPACT Wrestling could add high stakes to this exciting clash of styles.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Greg Bush