IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary 2021 - 5 takeaways from the show

IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary 2021 was one of the most newsworthy pay-per-views of the year so far. The company promised a night where the world would change to follow up on last year's event where The Good Brothers, Eric Young and others returned or debuted for the promotion. There were plenty of rumors heading in, that fans would see WWE releases and other free agents arrive.

Slammiversary 2021 definitely delivered on their promises and produced plenty of memorable moments. From the likes of No Way Jose to teases at the former Aiden English, the promotion opened its doors for some underutilized talent. They also showed their willingness to work with other promotions with appearances or teases of stars from AEW, NJPW, NWA and AAA.

With such a buzzworthy event in the books, it is extremely tough to quantify the magnititude of what fans witnessed on this night.

In this article, let's take a look at the five takeaways from IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary 2021.

#5 Hot Mess return (IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary 2021)

I don’t know that I could’ve wrote a better chapter to this story.

I’m back at @IMPACTWRESTLING, with a live audience, with my fiancé.

Life’s f*ckin good! pic.twitter.com/8MZMQjnMzD — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) July 18, 2021

Matt Cardona had his back against the wall heading into IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary 2021 with his former best friend Brian Myers and his former lover Tenille Dashwood joining forces against him. He looked to his real-life fiance to be his tag team partner on this evening with former IMPACT Knockouts Champion Chelsea Green returning to the company.

Green had just got done with her 90-day non-compete clause and made an appearance for another promotion, but this came as a pleasant surprise. Despite the arm injury that she suffered in WWE, "Hot Mess" came out with a lot of energy and felt revitalized on IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary 2021.

The presentation of Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green together just felt right and was beautiful to watch. With IMPACT Wrestling promoting their next special as Homecoming with a "Homecoming King and Queen" being crowned, it should be interesting to see if their real-life partnership continues on screen after the 2021 Slammiversary.

