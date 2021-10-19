4 Surprise debuts we could see at IMPACT Wrestling: Bound for Glory 2021

IMPACT Wrestling: Bound for Glory 2021 is just a handful of days away, and the anticipation surrounding it is through the roof. The pay-per-view, set to go down on Saturday, October 23rd from Sam's Town Live in Nevada, Las Vegas, will feature several high-profile matches.

In addition to the terrific card, fans are also quite excited about the possible surprise debuts IMPACT Wrestling might deliver at the show. Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion The IIconics, now going by the name The IInspiration, have already been announced for Bound for Glory.

They are set to challenge Knockouts Tag Team Champions Decay (Havok and Rosemary). Even at IMPACT Wrestling's previous pay-per-view, Slammiversary 2021, higher-ups booked plenty of surprise appearances. Thunder Rosa, Jay White, and No Way Jose, to name a few, were the debutants at the show.

Here, in this list, we will look at four performers who could surprise fans at Bound for Glory by making their debuts for the company.

#4 Braun Strowman could make his highly anticipated IMPACT Wrestling debut at Bound For Glory

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Adam Scherr was spotted meeting with Impact Wrestling's Scott D'Amore last night at the hotel bar for the Motor City Comic Con in Detroit, Michigan last night.- PWInsider Adam Scherr was spotted meeting with Impact Wrestling's Scott D'Amore last night at the hotel bar for the Motor City Comic Con in Detroit, Michigan last night.- PWInsider https://t.co/tapkgMtSkp

It's no secret that Strowman (Adam Scherr) recently held talks with IMPACT Wrestling EVP, Scott D'Amore, at a hotel bar in Detroit. This meeting came days after a report suggested that the Nashville-based promotion was "heavily interested" in signing the former WWE Universal Champion.

Braun Strowman is one of the biggest free agents in wrestling right now. His addition to IMPACT Wrestling could bolster the promotion's already stacked roster. Most importantly, the presence of a star like him is also sure to provide a boost to the company's television ratings, albeit temporarily.

As for what the Monster Among Men could do at Bound for Glory, he could be the surprise entrant in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match. Two of the participants in the clash, Rich Swann and W. Morrisey, have already voiced their interest in seeing and wrestling Strowman in IMPACT Wrestling.

The former Wyatt Family member could confront either of the two and set up future matches with them in the promotion.

Braun Strowman might also confront whoever comes up on top in the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship match between Christian Cage and Josh Alexander.

#3 Buddy Matthews to make his presence felt at Bound for Glory?

Samster203 サミー・カラフ @KhalafSammy Great to see Buddy Murphy in the best shape of his life! Can’t wait to see what’s next for him. He’d be a top guy in impact for sure. NJPW would welcome him with open arms Great to see Buddy Murphy in the best shape of his life! Can’t wait to see what’s next for him. He’d be a top guy in impact for sure. NJPW would welcome him with open arms https://t.co/CnlUtPF828

The former RAW Tag Team Champion is arguably one of the best pure strikers in the business today. Since his WWE departure, Buddy Matthews has made just the right amount of noise through his vignettes, keeping people guessing about his next destination in wrestling.

It was only recently announced that Matthews would make his NJPW debut at the upcoming Battle In The Valley event on November 13th. That said, since the former Cruiserweight Champion hasn't signed a full-time contract with the company, he could still appear at Bound for Glory.

Most notably, a few weeks ago, IMPACT Wrestling EVP Scott D'Amore teased Matthew's arrival in the company. He could appear as one of the participants in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match. Or else, Buddy Matthews might confront whoever captures the vacant X-Division title.

#2 Adam Cole could cost Christian Cage his IMPACT Wrestling World Championship

At AEW Rampage's debut episode, Christian Cage unseated Kenny Omega as the IMPACT Wrestling World Champion. At Bound for Glory, the veteran performer would face the toughest challenge of his title reign against Josh Alexander.

The former X-Division Champion is one of the company's brightest stars. It wouldn't come as a surprise if Alexander stuns Christian Cage on Saturday night and wins the title. One of the most intriguing ways to reach this destination would be to have Adam Cole cost Christian his title.

This also makes narrative sense since the leaked Full Gear 2021 card has Cole vs. Christian Cage as one of the marquee matches. The Panama City Playboy's IMPACT Wrestling debut could create ripples across the wrestling world.

#1 AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker to kick open the forbidden door at Bound for Glory?

Alex Monroe @TimeToHunt1 #AEWFullGear @nodqdotcom Looks like a pretty good card to me, except for Punk/Wardlow. They gotta get Phil a better PPV opponent…Also, bring in Deonna Purrazzo and do that big Impact/AEW crossover match with Britt Baker. We need to see The Virtuosa vs DMD at some point… @TonyKhan @nodqdotcom Looks like a pretty good card to me, except for Punk/Wardlow. They gotta get Phil a better PPV opponent…Also, bring in Deonna Purrazzo and do that big Impact/AEW crossover match with Britt Baker. We need to see The Virtuosa vs DMD at some point… @TonyKhan #AEWFullGear https://t.co/juVBLdAyFt

For many months, fans have been clamoring to see Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo face-to-face with Britt Baker. Though the IMPACT Wrestling-AEW association has allowed several male competitors to appear in either promotion, the same cannot be said about the female performers.

There's little doubt that fans would give the AEW Women's Champion a massive pop if she confronts Purrazzo at the pay-per-view. They are two of the finest in-ring workers in the business today, and a match between them is worthy of headlining the biggest wrestling shows.

There's also an interesting possibility of Baker and Purrazzo setting up a dream champion vs. champion match at AEW Full Gear. Whatever the case, having Britt Baker debut at Bound for Glory could be one of the best moments of the show

Who would you like to see debut at IMPACT Wrestling: Bound for Glory?

