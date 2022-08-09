5 players whose Pro Kabaddi 2022 salaries are less than 50% of their PKL 2021 salaries

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction is in the history books. All 12 PKL franchises made some major signings at this year's auction. The two-day event took place in Mumbai, where four players joined the 'Crorepati' club of PKL.

Fazel Atrachali set a new record for being the most expensive foreign player in the league's history as Puneri Paltan bid ₹1.38 crore to secure his services. Hi-Flier Pawan Sehrawat became the most expensive player of all time in PKL, with the Tamil Thalaivas signing him for ₹2.26 crore.

While the salaries of Fazel Atrachali and Pawan Sehrawat have increased significantly this year, the same was not the case for other players. In this listicle now, we will look at the five players whose Pro Kabaddi 2022 salaries are less than 50% of their PKL 2021 earnings.

#1 Siddharth Desai

PKL 2022 Salary - ₹20 lakh, 2021 Salary - ₹1.3 crore

Siddharth Desai received a salary of ₹1.3 crore for his services at the Telugu Titans last year. Unfortunately, he could only play three games for the franchise owing to injury issues.

The Titans released him ahead of the PKL 2022 Auction. Fans expected multiple teams to raise the peddle for Desai this year, but only the Titans bid for him and signed him at his base price of ₹20 lakh.

#2 Rohit Gulia

PKL 2022 Salary - ₹30 lakh, 2021 Salary - ₹83 lakh

Rohit Gulia was one of the most expensive players at last year's auction. The Haryana Steelers broke the bank and spent ₹83 lakh to sign him. However, Gulia earned only 69 points in the season.

Haryana let him go ahead of the auction. Last year's runner-up, Patna Pirates, signed him at his base price of ₹30 lakh for PKL 2022.

#3 Ravinder Pahal

PKL 2022 Salary - ₹23 lakh, 2021 Salary - ₹74 lakh

Ravinder Pahal is one of the most successful defenders in PKL history. The Gujarat Giants spent ₹74 lakh at the previous auction to sign him. Although Pahal had a decent outing, Gujarat did not retain him for the ninth season.

Pahal's name went under the hammer again, but this time, he received a contract of ₹23 lakh only. He will play for the Telugu Titans this year.

#4 Rahul Chaudhari

PKL 2022 Salary - ₹10 lakh, 2021 Salary - ₹40 lakh

The Showman Rahul Chaudhari had one of the most disappointing seasons of his PKL career last year with Puneri Paltan. He did not get enough chances to play, and when he got some, he could not capitalize on them.

Only one team bid for him at this year's Pro Kabaddi Auction. Inaugural champion Jaipur Pink Panthers secured his services at a base price of ₹10 lakh.

#5 Baldev Singh

PKL 2022 Salary - ₹21.5 lakh, 2021 Salary - ₹60 lakh

Puneri Paltan spent ₹60 lakh to sign Baldev Singh at the 2021 Pro Kabaddi Auction. They did not retain him this year as Baldev returned to the auction pool.

Gujarat Giants are now the new home of the right corner defender as the Ahmedabad-based franchise signed him for ₹21.5 lakh. It will be exciting to see how he performs for Gujarat in the upcoming season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

