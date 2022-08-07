Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction: A balanced playing 7 cheaper than Pawan Sehrawat's price tag

Pawan Sehrawat made history at the Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction as he became the most expensive player in the league's history. Tamil Thalaivas spent ₹2.26 crore to acquire the services of the 'Hi-Flier' at this year's auction.

It was no surprise to see Pawan going at such a high price because he was the best raider of the last three seasons. On top of that, Tamil Thalaivas have never been able to qualify for the playoffs in PKL history, meaning they had to break the bank to acquire the best player in the league.

Some fans think that the price tag of ₹2.26 crore might be too much for one player, but the demand for Pawan Sehrawat was such that all PKL Auction records were broken. Interestingly, we can even form a playing seven from the other players sold at this year's auction at a combined price of less than ₹2.26 crore.

Right Corner - Baldev Singh, Gujarat Giants

Gujarat Giants had the highest purse value remaining at the start of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction. They invested the money wisely and bought some exciting players.

One of them was Baldev Singh, who won PKL 7 with the Bengal Warriors. Singh has scored 98 tackle points, including seven High 5s. Gujarat signed him for ₹21.5 lakh at the auction.

Right In - Siddharth Desai, Telugu Titans

Siddharth Desai was surprisingly sold at his base price of ₹20 lakh at the Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction. He was the captain of the Telugu Titans last season, and it should not be a surprise if he is asked to do the same job this year as well.

Desai has scored 469 raid points in just 46 matches in his PKL career. He was one of the bargain buys at this year's auction.

Right Cover - Surjeet Singh, Telugu Titans

The Telugu Titans had their best auction in PKL history as they managed to sign some big names at surprisingly low prices. One of them was former Bengal Warriors captain Surjeet Singh.

The right cover defender was signed by the Telugu Titans for ₹50 lakh. He has scored more than 300 tackle points in Pro Kabaddi.

Center - Rohit Gulia, Patna Pirates

The Patna Pirates signed former Gujarat Giants captain Rohit Gulia at his base price of ₹30 lakh. The all-rounder can change the game in a matter of minutes with his excellent raiding and reliable defending skills.

For the record, Rohit has scored a total of 310 points in 75 matches of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Left cover - Parvesh Bhainswal, Telugu Titans

Another Telugu Titans player to feature on the list is Parvesh Bhainswal. The left cover defender received a massive contract worth ₹62 lakh from the Titans at this year's auction.

Bhainswal has been one of the best left cover defenders in the league. In 101 matches, he has scored 248 tackle points, recording 13 high 5s.

Left In - Monu Goyat, Telugu Titans

The Telugu Titans have almost assembled a playing seven of match-winners cheaper than Pawan Sehrawat's price tag. They picked up former PKL champion Monu Goyat at his base price of ₹20 lakh.

Nicknamed 'The Silent Assassin', Monu has scored 592 points in 87 matches. He has recorded 23 Super 10s and even executed nine super raids.

Left corner - Girish Ernak, Bengal Warriors

The Bengal Warriors bought their former defender Girish Ernak at his base price of ₹20 lakh at the Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction. Ernak has earned 308 tackle points in the Pro Kabaddi League.

It will be exciting to see how the seasoned campaigner performs for the Kolkata-based franchise this year. This entire playing seven costs ₹223.5 lakh, which is ₹2.5 lakh less than Pawan Sehrawat's price tag.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far