5 Pro Kabaddi League teams which have used more than 1 city as their home base

Pro Kabaddi League is one of the biggest sports competitions in the world. Mashal Sports launched the tournament back in 2014, and the 10th edition of PKL is currently underway in India, with 12 different cities hosting the matches.

Unlike the IPL, the Pro Kabaddi League follows a caravan format, wherein each team gets a chance to host the matches on their base for a week. PKL 10 started at the home of Gujarat Giants in Ahmedabad, and currently, U Mumba are hosting the matches in Mumbai.

Gujarat Giants have always played their home matches at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad, while the Dome @NSCI of Mumbai has always been the home of U Mumba, but there have been four such franchises in the PKL, which have used multiple cities as their home base.

Here's a list of the four teams.

#1 Bengaluru Bulls - Bengaluru and Nagpur

Bengaluru Bulls won the sixth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League in 2018. They are the only team in the league's history to have the same coach in all the 10 seasons. Randhir Singh Sehrawat has been the Bulls' head coach since the inaugural edition.

While the Bulls have retained one coach, they have used two cities as their home base. Bengaluru has hosted the majority of the Bulls' home matches, but in 2017, they had to shift their home leg to Nagpur's Mankapur Indoor Stadium because the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru was not available.

#2 UP Yoddhas - Lucknow and Greater Noida

UP Yoddhas debuted in PKL 2017. The Yoddhas initially played their home matches at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium in Lucknow. However, in 2018, they shifted their home base to Greater Noida's Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex.

Noida has been the home of the Uttar Pradesh-based franchise since then. Even in PKL 2023, they played their home matches at the Noida Indoor Stadium.

#3 Haryana Steelers - Sonepat and Panchkula

Haryana Steelers also joined the Pro Kabaddi League in 2017. The Steelers played their first-ever home leg of the PKL at the Motilal Nehru School of Sports in Sonepat.

In 2019, the Steelers shifted their base to the Tau Devi Lal Indoor Stadium of Panchkula. Haryana have decided to use Panchkula as their home venue for the PKL 2023 season as well.

#4 Jaipur Pink Panthers - Jaipur and Panchkula

Two-time champions Jaipur Pink Panthers always receive enormous support from the fans when they play at the Sawai Man Singh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur. The Pink Panthers will play their home leg in Jaipur in the ongoing season also.

Back in 2018, the Pink Panthers had to play their home matches at the Tau Devi Lal Indoor Stadium in Panchkula because of some construction work at the Sawai Man Singh Indoor Stadium.

#5 Telugu Titans - Vizag and Hyderabad

Telugu Titans were the first franchise in Pro Kabaddi League history to use two home venues. They initially played their home matches at Vizag's Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

From Season 4 onwards, the Telugu Titans moved their home base to the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. It has been the home of the Titans since.