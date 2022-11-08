BEN vs UP Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 66

The Bengal Warriors and UP Yoddhas meet in the 66th match of Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Tuesday, November 8, at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

The Warriors enter this match on the back of a crucial 45-40 win over the Gujarat Giants, with Maninder Singh's 20-point haul being the highlight. Deepak Niwas Hooda also contributed some handy points in both raid and defense.

Meanwhile, the Yoddhas were held to a 36-36 tie by the Haryana Steelers in their previous encounter. Surender Gill led the way with 13 raid points and two tackle points, with Pardeep Narwal having an off day.

BEN vs UP Match Details

The Bengal Warriors and UP Yoddhas will square off in the first match of a doubleheader at 07:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 66.

Date and Time: November 8, 2022, 7:30 pm IST.

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

BEN vs UP Recent Form Guide

Bengal Warriors Form Guide: W D L W L.

UP Yoddhas Form Guide: D L W L W

BEN vs UP Probable Playing 7

Bengal Warriors Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns.

Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7

Deepak Niwas Hooda, Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Girish Maruti Ernak, Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, and Shubham Shinde.

UP Yoddhas Injury News/Team Update

No major injury issues for the Yoddhas.

UP Yoddhas Probable Playing 7

Surender Gill, Pardeep Narwal, Shubham Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, and Rohit Tomar.

BEN vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 66

Raider - Maninder Singh

Fresh off a mammoth 20-point haul against the Gujarat Giants, Maninder should be all set to take on the Yoddhas' defense.

Defender - Girish Maruti Ernak

Girish Ernak's bold and fearless defending has been one of the biggest positives for the Warriors this season. Expect him to continue this excellent run of form.

All-Rounder - Ashu Singh

Ashu Singh has been one of the standout performers in defense this season. The cover defender has amassed 30 tackle points in 10 matches and is the best all-rounder pick for this match.

BEN vs UP Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Maninder Singh

Surender Gill

5 Must-Picks for BEN vs UP, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 66

Player Name Surender Gill Maninder Singh Girish Maruti Ernak Pardeep Narwal Ashu Singh

Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

It's going to be really difficult to have all four of Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Maninder Singh, and Girish Maruti Ernak in one team, and you will have to take a calculated risk and decide who to leave out.

BEN vs UP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Defenders: Sumit and Shubham Shinde.

All-Rounders: Deepak Niwas Hooda and Balaji D.

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Maninder Singh, and Surender Gill.

Captain: Maninder Singh | Vice-Captain: Pardeep Narwal.

BEN vs UP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Girish Maruti Ernak, Nitesh Kumar, and Shubham Shinde.

All-Rounders: Ashu Singh and Rohit Tomar.

Raiders: Maninder Singh and Surender Gill.

Captain: Surender Gill | Vice-Captain: Maninder Singh.

