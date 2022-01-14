GUJ vs BLR Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 54

The Gujarat Giants will lock horns with the Bengaluru Bulls in Match 54 of the Pro Kabaddi League on Friday. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host this contest.

The Giants are currently placed 11th in the Pro Kabaddi points table with 20 points to their name from eight games. They have two wins and as many draws so far in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. They have lost their remaining four games and will look to climb up the points table before time runs out.

The Bulls, on the other hand, are placed second in the PKL standings with 33 points from nine matches. They have registered six victories, a couple of losses and a draw against their name so far this season.

The Bangalore-based club defeated Dabang Delhi KC in their previous encounter. The Bulls won the game 61 - 22 and will look to make it two wins in a row.

Meanwhile, the Giants walk into this encounter on the back of a victory against the Telugu Titans. The Gujarat-based club won the game 40 - 22 and will look to climb up the points table by registering another victory.

Match Details

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 54, Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

Date and Time: January 14, 2022, Friday, 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing 7

Gujarat Giants

Rakesh Narwal, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Mahendra Rajput, Rakesh, Ankit, Sumit.

Bengaluru Bulls

Pawan Sehrawat, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Chandran Ranjit, Saurabh Nandal, Aman.

Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Mahender Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Rakesh Sangroya, Chandran Ranjit, Pawan Sehrawat.

Captain: Pawan Sehrawat | Vice-Captain: Saurabh Nandal.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Mayur Kadam, Bharat-II, Sunil Kumar, Pawan Sehrawat, Mahendra Rajput.

Captain: Pawan Sehrawat | Vice-Captain: Aman.

