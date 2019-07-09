×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Gujarat Fortunegiants: PKL 2019 - Complete time-table with venue details and match timings

Gopal Mishra
ANALYST
Preview
18   //    09 Jul 2019, 08:33 IST

Can the Fortune Giants be third time lucky?
Can the Fortune Giants be third time lucky?

After failing in consecutive finals, the Gujarat Fortunegiants would like to believe that the upcoming installment of the Pro Kabaddi League would be the one where they can finally get their hands on the trophy.

While the final of the fifth season was much of an one-sided affair in favor of the Patna Pirates (55-38), courtesy a 19-point performance by Pardeep Narwal, the final of the sixth season was a much closer affair.

Majority of the game was a neck-to-neck affair between the Fortunegiants and the Bengaluru Bulls, but the Bulls kept their composure in the final moments of the match to go ahead and win the title by a scoreline of 38-33.

This season around, too, the side lacks in experience. While they have managed to get back the core of their team from the previous season - Sachin Tanwar, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Rohit Gulia and Ruturaj Koravi, the absence of an experienced left-corner defender still persists.

Their raiding department this season around has much more variety, despite the loss of K Prapanjan to the Bengal Warriors. The signings of G.B. More, Vinod Kumar and Abolfazl Maghsoudloumahali reduces the burden on their primary raider, Sachin Tanwar.

Each team will play a total of 22 matches in the league stage, two matches against each team in the competition. There will be a total of 152 matches in the league stage, followed by a couple of Eliminators and semi-finals all leading to the finals on the 19th October.

The Fortunegiants open their campaign of Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 on the 21st July, Sunday at 7:30 PM IST against the Bengaluru Bulls at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

The home leg of the Fortunegiants is scheduled to take place during the period between 10th August and 16th August at The Arena by Transstadia in Ahmedabad.


Gujarat Fortunegiants' schedule for PKL 2019
Gujarat Fortunegiants' schedule for PKL 2019

Also Read: Pro Kabaddi 2019 - Owners and Coaches of all the 12 teams

Tags:
Pro Kabaddi 2019 Gujarat Fortune Giants Parvesh Bhainswal Abolfazl Maghsoudloumahali Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 Schedule
Advertisement
PKL 2019: 3 foreign raiders to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi 2019 Auction: List of players bought by Gujarat Fortune Giants
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi 2019: Predicting the starting 7 for the Gujarat Fortune Giants
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Team Preview: Gujarat Fortune Giants
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2019 : Predicted Starting Seven of Gujarat Fortune Giants
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Predicting the top 6 teams based on the new playoff format
RELATED STORY
PKL 2019: 5 defensive combinations to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Gujarat Fortunegiants ready to entertain home fans at the TransStadia Arena 
RELATED STORY
PKL History: 5 players that teams should have never released
RELATED STORY
Gujarat Fortune Giants vs U Mumba Preview: Can the visitors solve the Gujarat puzzle?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us