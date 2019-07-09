Gujarat Fortunegiants: PKL 2019 - Complete time-table with venue details and match timings

Can the Fortune Giants be third time lucky?

After failing in consecutive finals, the Gujarat Fortunegiants would like to believe that the upcoming installment of the Pro Kabaddi League would be the one where they can finally get their hands on the trophy.

While the final of the fifth season was much of an one-sided affair in favor of the Patna Pirates (55-38), courtesy a 19-point performance by Pardeep Narwal, the final of the sixth season was a much closer affair.

Majority of the game was a neck-to-neck affair between the Fortunegiants and the Bengaluru Bulls, but the Bulls kept their composure in the final moments of the match to go ahead and win the title by a scoreline of 38-33.

This season around, too, the side lacks in experience. While they have managed to get back the core of their team from the previous season - Sachin Tanwar, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Rohit Gulia and Ruturaj Koravi, the absence of an experienced left-corner defender still persists.

Their raiding department this season around has much more variety, despite the loss of K Prapanjan to the Bengal Warriors. The signings of G.B. More, Vinod Kumar and Abolfazl Maghsoudloumahali reduces the burden on their primary raider, Sachin Tanwar.

Each team will play a total of 22 matches in the league stage, two matches against each team in the competition. There will be a total of 152 matches in the league stage, followed by a couple of Eliminators and semi-finals all leading to the finals on the 19th October.

The Fortunegiants open their campaign of Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 on the 21st July, Sunday at 7:30 PM IST against the Bengaluru Bulls at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

The home leg of the Fortunegiants is scheduled to take place during the period between 10th August and 16th August at The Arena by Transstadia in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Fortunegiants' schedule for PKL 2019

