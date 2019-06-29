×
Pro Kabaddi 2019: Owners and Coaching Staff of all the 12 teams

Gopal Mishra
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
211   //    29 Jun 2019, 00:01 IST

The faith and belief of coach Randhir Singh helped Pawan Kumar become the top raider of season 6.
When the Pro Kabaddi League made its debut on Indian television in the year 2014, nobody would have expected it to become the second-most followed sporting league in the country, after the Indian Premier League (IPL).

With every season, the league has managed to become bigger and better, and this time around with a change in the format of the tournament the organizers look to keep the momentum going.

The upcoming season, season 7, commences from the 20th of July with an exciting double-header between Telugu Titans and U Mumba at 7:30 pm IST, and Bengaluru Bulls and Patna Pirates at 8:30 pm IST.

The league has been simplified with the removal of the zonal and inter-zonal wildcard fixtures and has been made a round-robin format. After 132 matches spread over a period of almost three months, the top six teams would qualify for the playoffs stage.

The quick-paced, physical game of Kabaddi has taken the Indian sports by storm and made overnight crorepatis of young players. While most of us are aware of the players, not many of us know of the people working behind the scenes, ensuring that the teams get the right guidance and training to go all the wayy.

Here's a look at the owners and the coaches of the 12 teams of Pro Kabaddi 2019.

Bengal Warriors

Owners: Birthright Games & Entertainment Private Limited, in association with Akshay Kumar

Head coach: B.C. Ramesh

Coach Ramesh is an experienced coach from Karnataka with a prior experience of coaching in Pro Kabaddi League with a stint each with the Puneri Paltan as the head coach in season 5, and as an assistant coach to Randhir Singh at the Bengaluru Bulls in their trophy winning campaign in season 6.

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Patna Pirates Telugu Titans Rishank Devadiga Vishal Bhardwaj Pro Kabaddi 2019 Teams
Contact Us