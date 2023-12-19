HAR vs GUJ Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 31

Haryana Steelers will take on Gujarat Giants in the 31st encounter of Pro Kabaddi League 2023 at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on December 19, Monday.

Haryana Steelers are on the seventh slot in the points table with three wins and one loss and have racked up 15 valuable points. The Steelers are in red-hot form and are on a three-win streak.

In their most recent clash, they stunned Puneri Paltan by 44-39 and are aiming to add more wins and solidify their spot in the tally. All-rounder Ashish, who is having an underwhelming season, would be hoping for a change of fortunes and lead his team to another win.

Gujarat Giants slipped to the third position in the standings after their tie with Bengal Warriors and Puneri Paltan's win in the previous day's games. With three wins and two losses, the Giants are on 17 points.

They are entering this game on the back of two successive defeats to Puneri Paltan (30-33) and Jaipur Pink Panthers (32-35), respectively. A lot depends on Sonu Jaglan’s raiding performance on the mat for the Giants to get back to winning ways.

HAR vs GUJ Match Details

Match: HAR vs GUJ, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 31

Date and Time: December 19, 2023; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

HAR vs GUJ Probable Playing 7s

Haryana Steelers

Siddharth Desai, Jaideep Dahiya (c), Mohit Nandal, Ashish, Vinay, Rahul Sethpal, Mohit

Gujarat Giants

Rakesh Sangroya, Sourav Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Sonu Jaglan, Rohit Gulia, Sombir, Fazel Atrachali (c)

HAR vs GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 31

Raider - Sonu Jaglan

Sonu is having an impressive season for Gujarat Giants with 46 raid points from 79 attempts at a 43% successful raid percentage. Interestingly, he has four super raids and as many Super 10s.

Being an important player for Gujarat Giants, Sonu is known for his sharp footwork, kicks and high jumps. He enters this much awaited game as the safest captaincy choice to have in your fantasy XI.

Defender - Sombir

Though the Giants defense is not at their best so far, Sombir is one of the defenders to watch out for who can turn the game upside down. In five games, the 25-year-old has 14 tackle points from 28 attempts at a tackle success rate of 43%.

He bagged 60 tackle points and five High 5s in the season 8, his best performance so far in his PKL career. With two High 5 this edition, Sombir stood like a wall for the Giants, making him a decent vice-captain to have in your fantasy team.

All-Rounder - Ashish

The Haryana Steelers all-rounder Ashish has had an average season with 10 tackle points from four games, and has racked up one super tackle. Interestingly, he has been unsuccessful in bagging any raid points after 37 attempts. However, he is expected to turn the tables in forthcoming games.

HAR vs GUJ Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Sonu Jaglan

Ashish

Sombir

Five Must-Picks for HAR vs GUJ, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 31

Fazel Atrachali, Sonu Jaglan, Ashish, Sombir, Rakesh Sangroya

HAR vs GUJ Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

Gujarat Giants defender Fazel Atrachali has been under fire after just eight tackle points from five games. With Giants looking to occupy the pole position, the defender’s performance will play a crucial role in this much-awaited encounter. He can be a risky yet good vice-captain in mega leagues.

HAR vs GUJ Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal

All-Rounders: Ashish

Raiders: Sonu Jaglan, Rakesh Sangroya

Captain: Sombir I Vice-Captain: Sonu Jaglan

HAR vs GUJ Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Jaideep Dahiya

All-Rounders: Ashish

Raiders: Sonu Jaglan, Vinay, Rakesh Sangroya

Captain: Sonu Jaglan I Vice-Captain: Ashish