BEN vs BLR Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 73

Bengal Warriors and Bengaluru Bulls are set to face off in the 73rd Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 match on Monday, January 15, in Jaipur.

The Bengal Warriors have managed to win their last two matches and appear to be in good form. Their campaign so far this season hasn't been the best as they have secured five wins and as many defeats, and two tied encounters out of their 12 matches so far.

On the other hand, Bengaluru Bulls pulled off a thrilling win in their previous game against Patna Pirates. However, consistency has been a constant issue with the team throughout the season. The Bulls have five victories and seven losses from their 12 fixtures.

Both teams are set to meet in the historic 1000th Pro Kabaddi League match and will be eager to register a win. On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head record between BEN and BLR in PKL.

Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls head-to-head record in PKL

Bengal Warriors and Bengaluru Bulls have faced off 21 times in Pro Kabaddi history.

Season 7 champions Bengal Warriors have managed to beat Bulls on 12 out of 21 occasions. Meanwhile, Bengaluru Bulls closely follow with nine wins against the Warriors.

The two teams met earlier this season where the Warriors managed to win a tight contest. They will be keen to make it two out of two wins against the Bulls. Season 6 champions Bengaluru Bulls will want to draw level and avenge their loss.

Matches Played - 21

Matches won by Bengal Warriors - 12

Matches won by Bengaluru Bulls - 9

Matches tied - 0

Last 3 Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi matches

The Bengal Warriors have won all of the last three Pro Kabaddi matches played between the two teams.

Their most recent meeting came earlier this season, where the Warriors pulled off a close win. Captain Maninder Singh led from the front with 11 points in the game.

In their last meeting during the previous season, Bengal managed to win another close contest. Maninder (12 points), Shrikant Jadhav (9 points), and Girish Ernak (6 points) starred in the victory.

Maninder once again top-scored with 11 points in their other meeting in season 9. Shrikant Jadhav contributed with 6 points as well.

Here's a short summary of the last three Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

BEN (32) beat BLR (30) by 2 points, December 4, 2023. BEN (41) beat BLR (38) by 3 points, November 23, 2022. BEN (42) beat BLR (33) by 9 points, October 12, 2022.