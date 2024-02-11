BLR vs GUJ Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 116

Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Giants lock horns in the 116th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 match on Sunday, February 11, in Kolkata.

Bengaluru Bulls suffered a tough defeat against Puneri Paltan in their previous clash. The Bulls have seven wins, ten losses, and a couple of tied matches so far. With just three more games to go, the Bulls will have to win them all to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Giants took a step closer to qualification with their win over the Bengal Warriors. The Giants now have eleven wins and eight defeats with 60 points. A win here against the Bulls will make their playoff chances almost certain.

Ahead of a crucial fixture for both teams, here’s a look at the head-to-head record between BLR and GUJ in PKL.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants head-to-head record in PKL

Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Giants have played 12 Pro Kabaddi matches against each other. The Bulls have five wins whereas the Giants have won six times. Both sides have played out a tied match as well. This stat suggests that it has always been a tough competition when the two teams play each other.

Likewise, when they met earlier this season, the Giants won a close encounter. The Bengaluru Bulls will certainly eye revenge as they meet again.

Matches Played - 12

Matches won by Bengaluru Bulls - 5

Matches won by Gujarat Giants - 6

Matches with No Result - 1

Last 3 Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi matches

Gujarat Giants have recent dominance with two wins out of the last three Pro Kabaddi matches against the Bulls.

When they met earlier this season, Sonu top-scored in a Gujarat win with 12 points. Rakesh and Sombir also chipped in with five points apiece.

In their last meeting in season 9, the Bengaluru Bulls prevailed. Bharat led the charge for the Bulls, amassing 18 points in the game. Vikash Kandola and Neeraj Narwal (5 points each) played supporting roles.

In their reverse fixture last season, Parteek Dahiya and Rakesh impressed as the Giants pulled off a close victory. Parteek scored 16 points while Rakesh managed to score 10 points.

Here's a summary of the last three Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

GUJ (34) beat BLR (31) by 3 points, December 3, 2023. BLR (45) beat GUJ (38) by 7 points, November 18, 2022. GUJ (46) beat BLR (44) by 2 points, November 6, 2022.