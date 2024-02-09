"We'll try to correct our mistakes and qualify for the playoffs" - Bengaluru Bulls defender Surjeet Singh

In the race for the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 playoffs, Bengaluru Bulls suffered a massive setback when they went down 31-40 against a rampaging Puneri Paltan unit on Wednesday, February 7.

After the tough loss, Bengaluru Bulls' defender and senior pro Surjeet Singh backed his side to still make the cut. The ace defender was optimistic that his team would correct its mistakes and try to qualify for the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 10 playoffs.

"We have three matches to go and we still have a chance to qualify for the playoffs. We'll try to correct our mistakes and win our remaining games. Let's see what happens," he was quoted as saying in the post-match press conference.

The Bulls may make some modifications in how they approach the upcoming matches. Subtly talking about the way forward, Surjeet stated:

"We'll discuss about how to approach our upcoming games. Our coach will devise raiding and defensive plans. We'll see if we need to make any changes to the way we have been playing in the last few games."

While Bengaluru Bulls seemed to be in the contest during the initial phase of the first half, they were completely taken aback by the Paltan after that.

"We gave a lot of bonus points at the start of the match against Puneri Paltan. We were looking to catch raiders through ankle holds, but we couldn't execute our plans. And that's why the Pune side attained a big lead," Surjeet went on to add reflecting upon what the Bulls could have done better.

The Bulls' key defender also pointed out that the Pune-based unit threw in some risky moves which went in their favor.

"A lot of our raiders got caught near the midline or the sideline. The Puneri Paltan defense unit carried out some risky moves and it paid off for them," he concluded.

Bengaluru Bulls face a tough road ahead

With three games left, the Bengaluru Bulls find themselves seventh on the table and 48 points in their kitty. While the Bulls will have to win all of their remaining games to keep their playoff hopes alive, they will also have to depend on other results to go their way.

On Sunday, they will face the Gujarat Giants at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. The Bulls are then slated to play Dabang Delhi and Haryana Steelers on February 18 and 21, respectively, in the Panchkula leg.

Bengaluru Bulls won their maiden PKL title in season 6 and have qualified for the playoffs every season ever since.