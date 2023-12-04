GUJ vs MUM Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 7

Gujarat Giants are up against U Mumba in the seventh Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 match on Tuesday, December 5 in Ahmedabad. Gujarat Giants have made a flying start to their Pro Kabaddi Season 10 campaign, having won both their games so far. On the other hand, U Mumba also began their season with a win over UP Yoddhas.

Both sides will be eager to continue their winning run in the early stages of the tournament. Going into this match between the two unbeaten sides in Pro Kabaddi Season 10 so far, here's a look at the head-to-head record between GUJ and MUM in PKL.

Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba head-to-head record in PKL

Gujarat Giants and U Mumba have come up against each other on 12 occasions in the Pro Kabaddi League. The Giants enjoy a successful head-to-head record against U Mumba. They have tasted victory in seven out of these twelve matches. Gujarat will aim to keep the trend going as they are set to meet U Mumba once again in PKL 10.

Former PKL champions U Mumba have had a tough time against the Giants. They have only been able to get the better of them four times. Beating an in-form Gujarat Giants side will do wonders to their confidence early on in the tournament.

There has also been one instance of a match resulting in a no-result and being tied between these two teams.

Matches Played - 12

Matches won by Gujarat Giants - 7

Matches won by U Mumba - 4

Matches with No Result - 1

Last 3 Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi matches

Both sides faced each other twice in Pro Kabaddi Season 9. The most recent clash saw the Gujarat Giants beat U Mumba in a closely contested battle. All-rounder Parteek Dahiya clinched 13 raid points for Gujarat.

In the other game last season, U Mumba outplayed Gujarat to emerge victorious. Guman Singh and Heidarali Ekrami starred for Mumbai with 12 and 10 points each respectively.

Their second meeting in PKL Season 8 went in favor of the Gujarat Giants. It was yet another close game between the two sides. Rakesh with 13 points and Mahendra Rajput with 7 points helped the Giants secure a win.

Gujarat Giants thus enjoy a 2-1 lead in the last three times these teams have faced each other.

Here's a summary of the last three Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba matches in the PKL:

GUJ (38) beat MUM (36) by 2 points, on December 04, 2022. MUM (37) beat GUJ (29) by 6 points, on October 26, 2022. GUJ (36) beat MUM (33) by 3 points, on February 19, 2022.