HAR vs UP Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 112

Haryana Steelers (HAR) and UP Yoddhas (UP) cross swords in the 112th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 fixture on Friday, February 9, in Kolkata.

Haryana Steelers have momentum on their side with wins in their last two games. From 17 matches, they have 10 wins, six defeats and a tied result. The Steelers have managed to remain in the top six but will have to carry the momentum forward as the points table gets tighter.

On the other hand, UP Yoddhas are eliminated from the race to make the playoffs following their defeat to Tamil Thalaivas in their previous outing. It has been a disappointing campaign for the Yoddhas this season. They will now look to restore their pride and play spoilsport as well.

On that note, here’s a look at the head-to-head record between HAR and UP in the PKL.

Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas head-to-head record in PKL

Haryana Steelers and UP Yoddhas have faced each other nine times in the history of Pro Kabaddi. It has been a close battle as Haryana have won three times while the Yoddhas have four wins. Further, two games between the teams have ended in a tied result.

When they met earlier this season, UP Yoddhas clinched a massive 30-point victory. Haryana will look to avenge their defeat in this reverse fixture.

Matches Played - 9

Matches won by Haryana Steelers - 3

Matches won by UP Yoddhas - 4

Matches with no result - 2

Last 3 Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi matches

UP Yoddhas have won two of the last three Pro Kabaddi League matches between the two teams.

Earlier this season, UP trashed Haryana. Surender Gill (13 points), Pardeep Narwal (12 points), and Sumit (8 points) were their top scorers.

When they last met in Season 9, UP got over the line once again. Surender Gill (11 points) and Pardeep Narwal (8 points) did the bulk of the scoring for the Yoddhas.

In their reverse fixture last season, the two teams played out a thrilling draw. Surender Gill (15) and Pardeep Narwal (6) top-scored for the Yoddhas. As for Haryana, Meetu Sharma (12) and Manjeet (8) were their best performers.

Here’s a summary of the last three Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

UP (57) beat HAR (27) by 30 points, December 6, 2023

UP (40) beat HAR (34) by 6 points, November 11, 2022

HAR (36) tied UP (36), November 5, 2022