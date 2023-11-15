Haryana Steelers schedule in Pro Kabaddi 2023: Full fixtures list of Haryana Steelers for PKL 10

The Haryana Steelers will open their Pro Kabaddi League 2023 campaign against UP Yoddhas in Match 9 of the competition. Their season opener will be played at The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Saturday (December 9).

The Steelers will play their home matches at the Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium in Panchkula between February 16 - 21. They will play host to Patna Pirates, U Mumba, Puneri Paltan, and Bengaluru Bulls.

Haryana Steelers schedule & fixtures for PKL 10

Here's a look at the Haryana Steelers' schedule for the Pro Kabaddi 2023:

December 6: UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers, Match 9 - The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

December 9: Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers, Match 14 - Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

December 10: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Haryana Steelers, Match 17 - Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

December 15: Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers, Match 23 - Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune.

December 19: Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants, Match 31 - Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune.

December 22: Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans, Match 35 - SDAT Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

December 25: Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers, Match 41 - SDAT Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

December 29: Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers, Match 45 - Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida.

January 3: Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 54 - Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida.

January 7: Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers, Match 61 - DOME by NSCI, Mumbai

January 10: U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers, Match 66 - DOME by NSCI, Mumbai

January 14: Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 71 - SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

January 17: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers, Match 77 - SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

January 22: Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers, Match 85 - Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

January 24: Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi K.C, Match 87 - Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

January 29: Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors, Match 95 - Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna

February 2: Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers, Match 101 - Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

February 9: Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas, Match 112 - Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

February 16: Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates, Match 122 - Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula

February 17: Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba, Match 124 - Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula

February 19: Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan, Match 129 - Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula

February 21: Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 132 - Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula

Haryana Steelers full squad for Pro Kabaddi 2023

Here is the Haryana Steelers' full squad for the upcoming edition of the Pro Kabaddi League:

Chandran Ranjit, Harsh, Sunny, Hasan Balbool, Ghanshyam Magar, Rahul Sethpal, Himanshu Chaudhary, K Prapanjan, Siddharth Desai, Monu, Vinay, Jaideep, Ravindra Chauhan, Mohit, Mohit, Naveen, Hardeep, Jaya Soorya NS, Vishal S. Tate, Shivam Anil Patare, and Ashish.