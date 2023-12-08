Highest score in PKL: What is the highest score in history of Pro Kabaddi League?

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is back in action for its landmark 10th season. The premier franchise kabaddi league is underway and back to the caravan format for Season 10.

Since its inception way back in 2014, the Pro Kabaddi League has come a long way. Today, it is one of the most-watched franchise sports leagues in India as well. Records have been rewritten with teams spending huge sums of money to acquire some of Kabaddi's greatest stars in their ranks.

India's star raider Pawan Sehrawat created history by being the costliest player in the PKL. Telugu Titans made the record bid for a whopping INR 2.605 Cr ahead of Season 10.

The league has always produced thrilling encounters over the years. There have been several high-scoring matches where there has been a point-feast. Teams have gone on to create records in terms of points scored.

While speaking of records, do you know what is the highest score in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League? Let's find out!

Patna Pirates' 69-41 win against Bengal Warriors in Season 7 is the highest score in PKL

It was in 2019 during the seventh season of the Pro Kabaddi League that the record for the highest score in PKL was set by three-time champions Patna Pirates.

Patna Pirates were up against Bengal Warriors in the 124th match of the season on October 06, 2019. It was a league-stage encounter that unfolded at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida.

The Pirates dominated the game right from the beginning. They built a 10-point lead in the first half, with the score reading 17-27 in their favor. Bengal Warriors faced the wrath of Pardeep Narwal in that historic contest.

Patna Pirates ended up winning by 28 points, with the scorecard reading 69-41 at the end of the game. The then Pirates' captain Pardeep alone bagged 36 points in that match, leading single-handedly from the front.

This is the highest team score in the history of PKL. A total of 110 points were scored in the entire match, which is also the highest-scoring match in the league.

Patna Pirates previously achieved this feat as well, scoring the same number of points in Season 5. They beat the Haryana Steelers in the season 5 Eliminator with a scoreline of 69-30.

Pardeep Narwal was once again the hero in that fixture, registering 34 points by himself.