K Prapanjan PKL Team: Which kabaddi team is Prapanjan playing for in PKL 2023?

Veteran raider K Prapanjan is currently playing for Haryana Steelers in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2023. The 29-year-old forms a valuable part of Haryana’s strong raiding department, which also includes the likes of Siddharth Desai and Chandran Ranjit.

With more than 430 points in over 100 matches in the Pro Kabaddi League, K Prapanjan brings a vast experience. He is playing his second consecutive season with the Steelers and would be hoping to lift the trophy.

In the ongoing season, he hasn’t been able to sprinkle his magic on the field yet. Prapanjan has played two matches and has managed to garner just as many points. Haryana Steelers are currently at ninth position on the points table, having secured two wins in three matches.

K Prapanjan has played for 6 franchise in his PKL career

K Prapanjan hails from Tamil Nadu and plays the role of a specialist raider. The veteran raider made his PKL debut in the second season, while representing U Mumba. However, he couldn’t impress a lot with his performances in his first two seasons for the franchise.

Telugu Titans bought his services in the 2016 edition of the tournament. He could only manage to amass 12 points in 11 matches, which resulted in another forgettable season for the Tamil Nadu raider.

Prapanjan’s breakthrough season came in 2017 for Tamil Thalaivas. He impressed one and all with his raiding prowess. He played 22 matches for them and acquired 124 points with 34% raid success rate.

He moved to Gujarat Giants in the following season and another impressive outing meant he was slowly making a name for himself in the cash-rich league.

Prapanjan earned 123 points in 22 matches. For the third consecutive year, he earned more than 100 points, this time for a new franchise in Bengal Warriors.

Haryana Steelers roped him in the squad ahead of the 2022 season; however, he couldn’t live up to his billing. Nevertheless, the franchise has kept faith in him, and it will be interesting to see how he performs for the rest of the season.