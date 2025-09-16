"Mera jo team hai, champion team hai" - Bengaluru Bulls' coach's huge statement after thrilling win over Telugu Titans in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Bengaluru Bulls head coach BC Ramesh made a massive statement after his team's thrilling win over the Telugu Titans in Pro Kabaddi 2025. The Bulls edged past the Titans 34-32 to clinch a stunning victory on Monday, September 15. It was their fourth consecutive win as they moved to the fourth spot on the table.During the press conference after the game, BC Ramesh stated that he selected a champion team at the auction. He believes that the Bengaluru Bulls is a team that can certainly win the trophy.&quot;Jo team maine liya tha starting mai auction mai, mera jo team hai, champion team hai. Bahut badiya team hai. Maine jo selection kiya hai, bahu badiya players ko hi kiya hai. Sirf jeetna ka game jo khelna hai na sab log, captain rehne do koi bhi, sab jeetne ke liye khelega toh humara team 100% jeetne ka hi team hai,&quot; he said. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post(The team that I took at the start in the auction, the team that I have, it is a champion team. It is a very good team. The selection that I have done, I have only taken good players. The game that has to be played to win, let it be whoever the captain is, if everyone plays to win then our team is 100% a one that can win)Bengaluru Bulls did not have the best of starts to their campaign this season. They faced defeat in their first three games. However, the comeback has been exceptional as they are on the right track at the moment. They are unbeaten in their last four matches.Notably, the Bulls have won the Pro Kabaddi title once during the sixth season. They have yet to repeat the feat ever since. On current form, they could very well be in with a chance to grab their second title.Bengaluru Bulls will aim to carry on their winning streakA red-hot Bengaluru Bulls unit will face the Tamil Thalaivas in their upcoming fixture on Tuesday, September 16, at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur. They come into this game having beaten the Titans just the previous night.Moreover, with four wins in a row, they will be confident of maintaining the streak. The Tamil Thalaivas have blown hot and cold so far this season. They have two wins and as many defeats from four matches. However, they also come into this clash on the back of a solid 46-36 victory over the Bengal Warriorz.It will be interesting to see if they can put the brakes on the Bulls, who appear unstoppable at the moment. For the Bengaluru Bulls, Iranian Alireza Mirzaian has been their star performer. He has bagged 60 raid points from seven matches with four Super 10s, including one against the Titans last night.Deepak Sankar has been solid for them in the defense with 19 tackle points from six games, while Yogesh Dahiya has 16 tackle points to his name.