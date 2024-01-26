PAT vs BEN Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 89

The Patna leg kicks off with home team Patna Pirates taking on Bengal Warriors in the 89th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 match on Friday, January 26. The Patliputra indoor stadium in Patna is the venue for this clash.

The Pirates ended their four-game winless run with a narrow win over the UP Yoddhas on January 19. They have six wins, seven losses, and a tied result so far this season and are placed eighth on the points table. They will be keen to begin their home leg with a victory.

On the other hand, Bengal Warriors lost their last match after three successive wins. With six wins, as many defeats, and a couple of drawn matches, the Warriors are just a spot above the Pirates on the table.

Ahead of the encounter between two former champions, here’s a look at the head-to-head record between PAT and BEN in PKL:

Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors head-to-head record in PKL

Patna Pirates and Bengal Warriors have faced off 22 times in the history of Pro Kabaddi. The three-time champions have dominated with 13 wins while the Warriors have six wins to their name.

The two teams have also played out three tied matches.

When the teams met earlier this season, Bengal Warriors handed the Pirates a crushing defeat. The Pirates will aim to avenge their loss on their home turf this time around.

Matches Played - 22

Matches won by Patna Pirates - 13

Matches won by Bengal Warriors - 6

Matches with no result - 3

Last 3 Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi matches

Unlike the overall head-to-head record, Bengal Warriors have dominated this fixture recently with two wins in their last three Pro Kabaddi matches against Patna Pirates.

When they met earlier this season, Bengal Warriors registered a big win courtesy of stellar performances from Maninder Singh (15 points), Nitin Kumar (14 points), and Shrikant Jadhav (12 points).

Their last meeting in season 9 saw Ranjit Naik (11 points), Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Sager Kumar (7 points each), and Anand Tomar (8 points) put up a team effort to guide the Pirates to victory.

In their other meeting last season, Bengal Warriors thrashed the Patna Pirates. Maninder grabbed 12 points while Shrikant scored nine points for the Warriors.

Here’s a summary of the last three Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

BEN (60) beat PAT (42) by 18 points, December 12, 2023

PAT (49) beat BEN (38) by 11 points, December 10, 2022

BEN (54) beat PAT (26) by 28 points, October 15, 2022