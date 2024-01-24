Who is the fastest player to score 1000 raid points in PKL?

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has unearthed and given India several star raiders over the years. Raiders are often in the limelight as they are responsible for scoring most of their team's points.

Among multiple records set by raiders, Dabang Delhi's Naveen Kumar holds the record of being the fastest player to reach 1000 raid points in the league's history.

Famously known as the 'Naveen Express', the young sensation achieved this feat in the 40th match of PKL season 10 against the Bengal Warriors at the SDAT Multi-purpose indoor stadium in Chennai.

Leading Dabang Delhi, Naveen scored 11 raid points, which included seven touch and four bonus points. During the game, Naveen crossed the 1000 raid-point mark, becoming the fastest player to do so in PKL history. Delhi also went on the beat the Warriors 29-38.

Naveen Kumar took just 90 matches to get past 1000 raid points, breaking the record which was previously held by Pardeep Narwal, who is also the first player in the history of the league to have breached the 1000 raid-point mark.

Additionally, Naveen also holds the record for the fastest player to reach 500 raid points, having taken just 47 matches to do so. Unfortunately for Dabang Delhi, Naveen was ruled out of the ongoing season in what came as a massive blow for the season 8 champions.

Naveen Kumar became the sixth player to reach 1000 raid points in PKL

Along with becoming the fastest player to reach 1000 raid points, Naveen also became only the sixth player in the history of PKL to have reached the milestone.

He joined some of the sport's most elite names in this list, including Pardeep Narwal, Maninder Singh, Pawan Sehrawat, Rahul Chaudhari, and Deepak Hooda.

Pardeep Narwal leads the list, having racked up 1688 raid points from 168 matches, still going as strong as ever. Maninder Singh follows with 1351 raid points from 134 matches.

Pawan Sehrawat is third on this list with 1116 raid points from 118 outings. With 1054 raid points from 154 games, Rahul Chaudhari is fourth on the list. Taking the fifth spot is all-rounder Deepak Hooda with 1020 raid points from 157 matches.

Naveen Kumar, with 1005 raid points from 91 matches, became the sixth player to join this elite list, also becoming the fastest to do so.

(Stats as of January 21, 2024)