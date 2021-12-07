[Watch] MS Dhoni dazzles in latest avatar ahead of Pro Kabaddi 2021

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni recently appeared in a promotional video for Pro Kabaddi 2021. The Chennai Super Kings star's new avatar has surprised fans.

The minute-long video featuring MS Dhoni has gone viral on social media platforms. The former Indian captain is not so active on social media. So whenever a new photo or video featuring Dhoni surfaces on the internet, it instantly goes viral.

Star Sports @StarSportsIndia



Captain Cool ne lagaaya action ka naara, kya aap hai ready?



I Starts Dec 22 I Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar @msdhoni ne kaha - ‘Bhidega toh badhega.. tu #LePanga !' 👊Captain Cool ne lagaaya action ka naara, kya aap hai ready? #vivoProKabaddisback I Starts Dec 22 I Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar .@msdhoni ne kaha - ‘Bhidega toh badhega.. tu #LePanga!' 👊Captain Cool ne lagaaya action ka naara, kya aap hai ready?#vivoProKabaddisback I Starts Dec 22 I Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar https://t.co/KPIHolGARk

Pro Kabaddi 2021 will get underway in two weeks at the Grand Sheraton Whitefield in Bengaluru.

The upcoming tournament will be the eighth edition of the PKL. Many fans would know that MS Dhoni has promoted the league before as well. A video of the former Indian cricketer doing the Thigh Five had gained a lot of traction on social media three years ago.

Who will win Pro Kabaddi 2021?

Pro Kabaddi 2021 will start on December 22 with a Triple Panga. Hosts Bengaluru Bulls will battle former champions U Mumba in the tournament opener. Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns with Telugu Titans in the second match, and a face-off between defending champions Bengal Warriors and Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddha will end the day.

Like the previous three seasons, there are 12 teams in Pro Kabaddi 2021. Apart from the six teams mentioned above, Gujarat Giants, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Haryana Steelers, Dabang Delhi KC, Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates will also participate in the competition.

Pro Kabaddi 2021 Auction took place earlier this year

The Pro Kabaddi 2021 Auction took place earlier this year. On paper, all 12 teams look equally strong. Some teams have a stellar raid attack, whereas others have a solid defense.

Defending champions Bengal Warriors, Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddha, Rahul Chaudhari's Puneri Paltan and hosts Bengaluru Bulls are among the top favorites to win Pro Kabaddi 2021. It will be interesting to see which team emerges as the PKL 8 winners.

