Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction: Full squads of 12 teams (Updated) after Day 1

The first day of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction is now done and dusted. Pawan Sehrawat and Vikash Khandola set new records for the most expensive players in PKL history. Pawan earned a massive โ‚น2.26 crore contract from the Tamil Thalaivas, while Khandola went to the Bengaluru Bulls at a price of โ‚น1.7 crore.

Iranian defender Fazel Atrachali shattered the record for the most expensive overseas player in PKL as Puneri Paltan shelled out โ‚น1.38 crore for him. Almost all teams made some exciting buys at the auction.

On that note, here's a look at the updated squads of all the franchises after Day 1 of PKL 2022 Auction.

Bengal Warriors squad after Day 1 of Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction

Akash Pikalmunde, Manoj Gowda, Maninder Singh, Ajinkya Kapre, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Girish Ernak, Shrikant Jadhav, Vaibhav Garje, Suyog Gaykar.

Bengaluru Bulls squad

Bharat Hooda, Yash Hooda, Rohit Kumar, Mahender Singh, Mayur Kadam, GB More, Saurabh Nandal, Vikash Khandola, Aman, Vinod Naik, Rajnesh.

Dabang Delhi KC squad

Naveen Kumar, Vijay Malik, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Vinay Kumar, Ashu Malik, Krishan Dhull, Deepak, Vishal, Manjeet, Ashish, Vijay Kumar, Suraj Panwar.

Gujarat Giants squad

Rakesh, Chandran Ranjit Gaurav Chhikhara, Sonu Jaglan, Sonu Singh, Sohit Malik, Pardeep Kumar, Parteek Dahiya, Rohan Singh.

Haryana Steelers squad

Meetu Sharma, Jaideep Dahiya, Vinay Tewatia, Manjeet, Ankit Dhull, Mohit Nandal, Monu Hooda, Nitin Rawal, Harsh, Naveen Kundu, Sunny Sehrawat.

Jaipur Pink Panthers squad after Day 1 of Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction

Deepak R, Arjun Deshwal, Ajith Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Devank, Ankush, Sunil Kumar, Ashish, Abhishek KS.

Patna Pirates squad

Neeraj Kumar, Rohit Narwal, Monu Sandhu, Rohit Gulia, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Sajin Chandrasekhar, Sachin, Manish Dhull, Ranjit V Naik, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Sunil, Anuj Kumar, Naveen Sharma.

Puneri Paltan squad

Mohit Goyat, Aslam Inamdar, Sombir Gulia, Akash Shinde, Fazel Atrachali, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Govind Gurjar, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Shubham Shelke, Badal Poriya, Aditya Shinde.

Tamil Thalaivas squad

Sagar Ratheee, Ajinkya Pawar, Abhishek M, Himanshu, Pawan Sehrawat, Himanshu Singh, Mohit Jhakhar, Aashish, Sahil Gulia.

Telugu Titans squad

Ankit Beniwal, Rajnish, Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, Parvesh Bhainswal, Shihas, Prince, Siddharth Desai, Surjeet Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj, Rama Krishna.

U Mumba squad

Shivam, Prince, Rinku Sharma, Rahul Sethpal, Ashish, Guman Singh, Surinder Singh, Kamlesh, Pranay Rane, Shivansh Thakur, Rupesh, Sachin Bidhan.

UP Yoddha squad

Nitesh Kumar, Surender Gill, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Pardeep Narwal, Nitin Tomar, Nitin Panwar, Shubham Kumar, Aman Hooda, Rohit Tomar, Anil Kumar, Mahipal, Durgesh Kumar.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far