Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 25 after TAM vs TEL PKL match

Puneri Paltan remain atop the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table after the 25th day of the competition. Three matches took place in PKL 2022 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Saturday, November 5.

The Gujarat Giants took on the Bengal Warriors in the first game of the day. The latter side won the game 45-40. With this win, the Warriors jumped three spots from ninth place to sixth. Meanwhile, the Giants slipped three places to 11th place from eighth position.

Tamil Thalaivas and the Telugu Titans locked horns in the second match of Saturday's Triple Panga. The former side defeated the Titans by eight points and moved to eighth place, replacing the Giants who lost the opening encounter of the day. The Vishakapatnam-based franchise remains at the bottom of the points table with just a single victory under their belt thus far this season.

The final encounter of the day saw the Haryana Steelers go head-to-head against newly appointed captain Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddhas. The match ended in a 36-36 tie and both teams shared points. The two sides were placed seventh and 10th, respectively in the points table ahead of their encounter.

At the end of the encounter, both sides remained in the same place at the end of the game too.

Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Day 26 Fixtures

The Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune will host a couple of games on Day 26 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

The second-placed Bengaluru Bulls will take on the 11th-placed Gujarat Giants in Match 62 of the competition, while table-toppers Puneri Palatan will host eighth-placed Tamil Thalaivas in the 63rd match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

