Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 54 after HAR vs TEL PKL match

Dabang Delhi KC confirmed their place in the top six of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table with a tie against the Bengal Warriors yesterday evening. Delhi needed a draw or a win against Bengal to seal their place in the knockout round of the tournament.

A fantastic comeback from Naveen Kumar and Co. ensured that they made it to the playoffs despite conceding a big lead to the Maninder Singh-led outfit in the first half. Eventually, the match finished with a 46-46 scoreline.

Courtesy of this draw, Dabang Delhi KC are sixth in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table with 63 points from 22 matches. The other five teams to have qualified for the playoffs are Jaipur Pink Panthers, Puneri Paltan, Bengaluru Bulls, UP Yoddhas, and Tamil Thalaivas.

Haryana Steelers were also in action against the Telugu Titans yesterday evening. The Haryana-based franchise was eliminated from the tournament after Dabang Delhi KC's tie against the Bengal Warriors. Coach Manpreet Singh decided to test the bench strength of the team in their penultimate league-stage match.

Haryana Steelers jump to 7th position in Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table

While the top six teams retained their places in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table, there was one change in the bottom half of the standings. The Haryana Steelers moved up to seventh position from eighth after recording a 50-33 win against the Telugu Titans.

After 21 matches, the Haryana Steelers now have 56 points in their account. The Telugu Titans, on the other hand, ended a forgettable PKL season with a 17-point defeat. It was one of the worst seasons for any team in Pro Kabaddi League history as the Titans earned only 15 points from 22 matches.

Five more matches remain in the league stage of PKL 2022. However, they do not have any significance as far as the playoffs are concerned.

