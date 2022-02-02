Pro Kabaddi 2022 result: Gujarat Giants record 2nd win in 2 days; Bengaluru Bulls defeat UP Yoddha

Pro Kabaddi 2022 action continued last night with a couple of games at the Grand Sheraton Hotel in Bengaluru. The opening match of the evening saw two-time runners-up Gujarat Giants take on the defending champions Bengal Warriors.

Later in the evening, Season 6 champions Bengaluru Bulls clashed with Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddha. With the two matches done and dusted, we will take a look at how they panned out last night.

Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi result

An excellent performance from the defenders and raider Ajay Kumar powered the Gujarat Giants to a 34-25 victory over the Bengal Warriors. The Giants had the momentum on their side, having defeated the Haryana Steelers the night before.

Ajay scored nine points for the team, while the defense executed 10 successful tackles, including two super tackles as the Giants registered their fifth win of the season.

Bengal Warriors skipper Maninder Singh, meanwhile, failed to get going against the Gujarat Giants. He did score nine points, but was tackled seven times during the contest.

Ran Singh recorded a High 5 in the defense. However, others from the team could not impress much, leading to the Warriors' defeat.

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha Pro Kabaddi result

Pawan Sehrawat led the Bengaluru Bulls from the front in their 31-26 win over UP Yoddha. The Bulls skipper scored nine points in the match. Left corner defender Aman backed him up to perfection with seven tackle points. Even young raider Bharat chipped in with six points.

Also Read Article Continues below

For UP Yoddha, substitute Shrikant Jadhav and captain Nitesh Kumar scored six points each. The duo of Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill could not live up to expectations as the Yoddha suffered their third consecutive defeat in Pro Kabaddi 2022.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee