Pro Kabaddi 2022: Who won yesterday's kabaddi matches?

Three matches took place in Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Saturday, October 22, evening at Bengaluru's Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium. Home team Bengaluru Bulls squared off against U Mumba in the first game, followed by Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers and Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants. Here's a look at yesterday's kabaddi match results.

Bengaluru Bulls recorded their fourth win of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 yesterday by defeating U Mumba in an emphatic fashion. The Bulls conceded an early lead in the match but bounced back well and eventually won by 42-32.

In the second match of the night, the Telugu Titans crossed swords with the inaugural champions Jaipur Pink Panthers. Despite having a star-studded lineup, the Titans failed to deliver the goods once again in PKL 2022.

Jaipur's raiders and defenders fired in unison to help their team register a big win in PKL 9. The Pink Panthers cruised to a 51-27 win over the Titans in Bengaluru.

In the main event of the Triple Panga, Gujarat Giants beat the Haryana Steelers by four points. The match went down to the wire, and in the end, the Giants emerged victorious by 42-38.

Yesterday's Pro Kabaddi 2022 match result summary

Here is a summary of the three exciting matches that happened in PKL Triple Panga on October 22:

U Mumba 32 - 42 Bengaluru Bulls (Guman Singh 11 raid points, Surinder Singh 4 tackle points, Bharat 16 raid points, Saurabh Nandal 4 tackle points).

Jaipur Pink Panthers 51 - 27 Telugu Titans (Arjun Deshwal 12 raid points, Sahul Kumar 7 tackle points, Adarsh T 9 raid points, Mohit Pahal 2 tackle points).

Haryana Steelers 38 - 42 Gujarat Giants (Meetu Sharma 16 raid points, Jaideep Dahiya 5 tackle points; Rakesh HS 18 raid points, Sourav Gulia 5 tackle points).

