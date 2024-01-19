Pro Kabaddi 2023: How to buy tickets for the Hyderabad leg matches?

Hyderabad will be the host of the matches for the next leg of Pro Kabaddi 2023 after Jaipur. Gachibowli Indoor Stadium is the venue in Hyderabad that will see all the exciting kabaddi action at the home of Telugu Titans.

The matches of the Pro Kabaddi 2023 start from January 19 till January 24, 2024, in the Hyderabad leg. The home team, Telugu Titans, has had a forgettable campaign so far in Pro Kabaddi 2023. The team is struggling to find and strike a balance between the departments as they end up being inconsistent throughout.

Fans of Hyderabad will be excited to watch their star player, Pawan Sehrawat. We will have to wait and watch if the home support can bring in a change in the Telugu Titans’ campaign. Pawan Sehrawat will have to carry the team on his shoulders to make a comeback after halfway through the tournament.

The first match of Pro Kabaddi 2023 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium will see Patna Pirates taking on the mighty U.P. Yoddhas. This match will be followed by the clash of the southern teams, in which the home team, Telugu Titans, will lock horns against the Bengaluru Bulls.

Pro Kabaddi 2023: How to book your tickets for the Hyderabad venue?

Gachibowli Indoor Stadium (Image via Twitter/PKL)

The tickets for the matches for the Hyderabad venue can be easily booked on either of the online platforms. The official Pro Kabaddi website, Paytm Insider, and BookMyShow are the online platforms on which tickets can be purchased.

The prices of the ticket can vary from 300 to 3000 depending on the match and seats preferred by the fans. Fans are open to choosing their preferred game with the additional services that are required in the venue.

Pro Kabaddi 2023: Hyderabad leg schedule (All IST timings)

January 19, Friday

Patna Pirates vs U.P. Yoddhas, 08:00 PM

Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls, 09:00 PM

January 20, Saturday

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs U Mumba, 08:00 PM

Telugu Titans vs U.P. Yoddhas, 09:00 PM

January 21, Sunday

Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan, 08:00 PM

Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas, 09:00 PM

January 22, Monday

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors, 08:00 PM

Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers, 09:00 PM

January 23, Tuesday

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan, 08:00 PM

January 24, Wednesday

Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi K.C., 08:00 PM

Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas, 09:00 PM