Pro Kabaddi 2023: How to buy tickets for the Mumbai leg matches?

The Pro Kabaddi 2023 will travel to Mumbai after the completion of its Noida leg. Mumbai will host matches between January 5-10, 2024. U Mumba, having played just seven matches till now, will look to capitalize on winning as many as they can at their home venue.

The Dome by NSCI (National Sports Club of India) will host all the matches at the Mumbai Leg. With five wins already under their belt, U Mumba is one of the strong contenders for the title in this Pro Kabaddi 2023. Despite being sixth in the points table, they have shown glimpses of their formidable kabaddi.

The squad looks very balanced, with Guman Singh and Amirmohammad Zafardanesh leading the raiding department. As Rinku and Surinder Singh bring a wealth of experience to the table, the team has performed together in all the departments rather than relying on a single player. They have also used Visvanth well, and he seems to be a player to watch out for in this Pro Kabaddi 2023.

The first game of the Mumbai leg will see Patna Pirates taking on the Dabang Delhi KC. Both the teams have had a good campaign so far, and this would be an exciting contest. Following this, the home team, U Mumba, will lock horns against Bengaluru Bulls in the second match of the day.

Pro Kabaddi 2023: How to book your tickets for the Mumbai venue

The Dome by NSCI (Image via Pro Kabaddi)

The tickets for the Mumbai leg of Pro Kabaddi 2023 will be available on the official Pro Kabaddi League website, Paytm Insider and BookMyShow. The fans can choose to watch their preferred matches of their own and book tickets from any of these platforms.

The ticket prices start at ₹500 and go up to ₹5000. The ticket prices include the additional services that are being provided to the fans in the venue.

Pro Kabaddi 2023: Mumbai leg schedule (All IST timings)

January 5, Friday

Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi K.C., 08:00 PM

U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls, 09:00 PM

January 6, Saturday

U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, 08:00 PM

Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants, 09:00 PM

January 7, Sunday

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas, 08:00 PM

Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers, 09:00 PM

January 8, Monday

Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates, 08:00 PM

U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi K.C., 09:00 PM

January 9, Tuesday

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors, 08:00 PM

January 10, Wednesday

U.P. Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas, 08:00 PM

U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers, 09:00 PM