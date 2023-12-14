Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 12 after BLR vs JAI PKL 2023 match

Bengal Warriors (18 points) and Gujarat Giants (17 points) are the top two teams in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table after the fixtures on Wednesday, December 13.

Bengaluru Bulls (previously eighth) have moved to the third position in the PKL 2023 standings after a two-point win over the Jaipur Pink Panthers. They have 14 points from six games, with a couple of wins and four losses.

The Bulls started their campaign with four consecutive losses. However, they have bounced back and registered their second win of PKL 2023 against defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers.

UP Yoddhas (12 points), Puneri Paltan (10 points), and Patna Pirates (10 points) have slipped one position each and are currently placed between fourth and sixth positions in the standings.

Tamil Thalaivas (previously 11th) have climbed up the Pro Kabaddi 2023 standings and are placed seventh with 10 points. They have won a couple of matches and lost one of three games.

Jaipur Pink Panthers slipped to the eighth position, while Haryana Steelers slipped to the ninth position in the PKL standings.

Dabang Delhi KC (six points) and U Mumba (six points) also slipped down the points table. The Delhi-based club is currently placed 10th, while the Mumbai-based franchise is 11th in the standings.

The Telugu Titans, on the other hand, remain at the bottom of the PKL 2023 standings, having lost their fourth match of the season.

They lost by a couple of points against Southern rivals Tamil Thalaivas, as their disastrous performance in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League continues.

PKL 2023 Results (December 13)

Here are the results from Day 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023:

Match 21 - Tamil Thalaivas 38 - 36 Telugu Titans

Match 22 - Bengaluru Bulls 32 - 30 Jaipur Pink Panthers

ALSO READ | Pro Kabaddi Points Table 2021: Where did the teams finish after the league stage in PKL Season 8