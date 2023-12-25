Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 21 after BLR vs TEL PKL 2023 match

U Mumba (previously seventh) have climbed to the fifth position in the PKL 2023 points table with a two-point victory over the Bengal Warriors on December 24, Sunday.

They have 21 points from six matches, having won four and lost a couple of them. The Mumbai-based club has a score difference of seven.

Meanwhile, Bengal Warriors continue to sit fourth in the standings with 22 points from seven matches. They have won three games and lost and tied a couple of them.

Bengaluru Bulls (previously ninth) have moved to seventh place in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 standings with 19 points and a negative score difference of -37. The Bulls have three wins and five losses from eight matches so far this season.

The Telugu Titans, on the other hand, are placed at the bottom of the PKL 2023 points table with eight points from seven encounters. They have one win and six losses from seven games and a negative score difference of -57.

Puneri Paltan (26 points), Jaipur Pink Panthers (25 points) and Gujarat Giants (23 points) are placed first, second and third, respectively, in the Pro Kabaddi League points table.

Haryana Steelers are placed sixth in the standings with 21 points from six matches, having won four and lost a couple of matches.

Patna Pirates (17 points), U.P. Yoddhas (15 points), Dabang Delhi K.C. (12 points) and Tamil Thaliavas (11 points) are placed between eighth and 11th in the PKL 2023 points table.

PKL 2023 Results: December 24th (Day 21)

Match 38 - U Mumba beat Bengal Warriors 39-37

Match 39 - Bengaluru Bulls beat Telugu Titans 33-31

PKL 2023 Fixtures: December 25th (Day 22)

Match 40 - Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi K.C, 8:00 pm IST

Match 41 - Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers, 9:00 pm IST

(Both matches will be played at SDAT Multi purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai)