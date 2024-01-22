Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 45 after GUJ vs PUN PKL 2023 match

Puneri Paltan have retained the second spot in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table following a 10-point victory over Gujarat Giants on Sunday, January 21.

The Paltan have bagged 57 points from 13 games, having won 11 games and lost two. They have a score difference of 166.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants are placed fourth in the PKL 2023 standings with 44 points from 14 encounters. They have registered eight wins, and six losses and have a negative score difference of -2.

Tamil Thalaivas defeated Bengaluru Bulls in the 82nd match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 by 17 points in Hyderabad. The Thalaivas are placed 10th in the standings with 30 points from 14 games and have a score difference of three.

The Thalaivas have registered five wins and nine losses in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, are ninth in the points table with 37 points and a negative score difference of -47 from 15 matches. The Bulls have six wins and nine losses in the competition.

Jaipur Pink Panthers (58 points) are placed atop the PKL 2023 standings, while Dabang Delhi K.C. (49 points) find themselves third in the points table.

Haryana Steelers (39 points), Bengal Warriors (38 points), U Mumba (37 points), and Patna Pirates (37 points) are placed between fifth and eighth in the standings.

Although Patna Pirates and U Mumba have the same number of points (37), the latter are placed above the Pirates with a score difference of six.

U.P. Yoddhas (23 points) and Telugu Titans (15 points) are placed 11th and 12th in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table, respectively.

Pro Kabaddi 2023 Fixtures (January 22, 2024)

Match 84 - Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors, 8:00 pm IST

Match 85 - Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers, 9:00 pm IST