Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 46 after TEL vs HAR PKL 2023 match

There were no changes in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table after the matches on January 22. Jaipur Pink Panthers have retained the top spot in the points table following a 42-35 victory over Bengal Warriors.

They are placed atop the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table with 63 points and a score difference of 71, having won 11 out of 15 matches. The Pink Panthers have lost and tied a couple of matches each.

Puneri Paltan (57 points), Dabang Delhi K.C. (49 points), and Gujarat Giants (44 points) are placed second, third, and fourth, respectively, in the PKL 2023 standings.

Haryana Steelers have retained the fifth position in the points table following a seven-point victory over hosts Telugu Titans. They have 44 points from 14 matches, having won eight games, lost five, and tied one. The Steelers have a negative score difference of -19.

Meanwhile, the Warriors have also managed to hold onto the sixth position despite losing to table-toppers Jaipur Pink Panthers. They have 38 points and a negative score difference of -12 from 14 outings. Bengal Warriors registered two ties, six wins, and as many losses in the tournament.

U Mumba, Patna Pirates, and Bengaluru Bulls are seventh, eighth, and ninth, respectively, in the points table with 37 points each. The former side is above the other two teams with a score difference of six.

The Pirates have a score difference of three, while the Bulls have a negative score difference of -47.

Tamil Thalaivas (30 points) and U.P. Yoddhas (23 points) find themselves placed 10th and 11th, respectively, in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table. Meanwhile, Telugu Titans are at the bottom of the standings with 16 points and a negative score difference of -147.

Pro Kabaddi 2023 Fixtures (January 23, 2024)

Match 86 - U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan, 8:00 pm IST