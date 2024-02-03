Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 55 after GUJ vs HAR PKL 2023 match

The Haryana Steelers attained fourth position in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table after a magnificent win against the Gujarat Giants on Friday. Despite conceding an 11-point lead at half-time, the Steelers made a comeback and defeated the Giants 34-30.

The victory took the Haryana Steelers' tally to 55 points after 17 matches in the league stage. They have moved up from fifth to fourth position, pushing the Patna Pirates down by a spot.

The Gujarat Giants earned one point from the contest as the losing margin was less than eight points. The Ahmedabad-based franchise continue to be sixth in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table. Their total stands at 50 points from 17 games.

Prior to the match between the Haryana Steelers and the Gujarat Giants, the Dabang Delhi KC played their first home match of the season against the Bengal Warriors. Although Delhi were in top form heading into the contest, they ended up losing 45-38.

The Bengal Warriors jumped from 10th to seventh position after the victory against the Dabang Delhi KC. They have 44 points from 17 games.

Dabang Delhi KC can cement the 3rd spot in Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table tonight

The Delhi leg of PKL 10 will continue at the Thyagraj Sports Complex tonight as the home team locks horns with the 12th-placed Telugu Titans. The Dabang Delhi KC are third in the standings, with 60 points from 17 matches. Meanwhile, the Titans have already been eliminated from the race for the playoffs.

Delhi will start as the favorites to win tonight. If the home team records a win, they will tighten their grip on the third position. Before the Delhi vs Titans match, the UP Yoddhas will be in action against the U Mumba. It is a virtual do-or-die game for the Yoddhas, who are 11th in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table at the moment.