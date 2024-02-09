Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 61 after HAR vs UP PKL 2023 match

Haryana Steelers climbed from sixth to fifth position in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table after an emphatic win over the UP Yoddhas. The Steelers avenged their previous loss against the Yoddhas by crushing them 50-34 at the Netaji Indoor Stadium earlier tonight (February 9).

The victory helped the Haryana Steelers touch the 60-point mark in PKL 10. They now have 60 points from 18 matches, with their score difference improving to +3. UP Yoddhas, meanwhile, continue to be in the 11th position with 29 points from 19 matches.

Earlier in the evening, Gujarat Giants beat home team Bengal Warriors 41-32 to rise up to the fourth position in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table. The Giants also have 60 points, but their score difference (+12) is better than fifth-placed Haryana Steelers.

Bengal Warriors would be disappointed after suffering a nine-point loss in their first match of the home leg. The Kolkata-based franchise retained the ninth position in the standings despite the big defeat against the Gujarat Giants. The Warriors have 44 points from 18 games now.

Bengal Warriors can jump to 7th position in Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table tomorrow

Pro Kabaddi League action will continue in Kolkata on Saturday (February 10), with home team Bengal Warriors taking on the Pawan Sehrawat-led Telugu Titans. The Titans have been already eliminated from the competition, but they will aim to avoid another 12th-placed finish.

On the other side, the Warriors are still alive in the PKL 10 playoff race. A win against the Telugu Titans can take the Warriors to the seventh position in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table.

Prior to the battle between Warriors and Titans, fans will witness a clash between Patna Pirates and U Mumba at the Netaji Indoor Stadium. It is a virtual do-or-die match for the Mumbai-based franchise, who are 10th in the standings. Meanwhile, a win will solidify Patna's place in the top six.