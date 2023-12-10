Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 8 after UP vs TEL PKL 2023 match

Haryana Steelers moved to the ninth position in the PKL standings with five points, having defeated the Bengaluru Bulls in the previous encounter. Meanwhile, the Bulls slipped to the 11th position. They have four points from as many games and are yet to register their first victory of the season.

UP Yoddhas, on the other hand, have climbed to the second position in the standings with 11 points and a score difference of 42. Lastly, the Telugu Titans are languishing at the bottom of the PKL standings with a single point, having lost all three matches thus far.

PKL 2023: Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans lose on Day 8; both teams are yet to win a match

Haryana Steelers defeated home side Bengaluru Bulls in a closely fought encounter in Match 14 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 on Saturday, November 9. The match took place at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

Bharat was the top performer of the day with 14 points (11 touch points and three bonus points). Despite his outstanding efforts, the Bulls ended up on the losing side, suffering their fourth consecutive loss of PKL 2023.

Vinay (8 points) and Siddharth Desai (7 points) were the top performers for the Steelers as they bagged their first victory of the season. The final score read 32-38 in favor of Haryana.

Meanwhile, UP Yoddhas were up against the Telugu Titans in Match 15 of the Pro Kabaddi League at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium.

The former thrashed the Titans in a one-sided contest as the final read 48-33. Surender Gill (14 points) and 'Dubki King' Pardeep Narwal (9 points) led the Yoddhas' attack. A few other players also chipped in with points to ensure a comfortable victory.

Meanwhile, Hi-Flyer Pawan Sehrawat's 12 points (6 touch points and as many bonus points) weren't enough for the Titans as their miserable run continued.