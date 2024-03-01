Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Where did the teams finish after the PKL 2023 league stage?

Puneri Paltan finished atop the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table with 96 points from 22 matches, having won 17, lost a couple, and tied three matches. The table-toppers finished their league-stage campaign with a score difference of 253.

Meanwhile, Jaipur Pink Panthers finished second in the PKL 2023 standings with 92 points and a score difference of 141 from 22 matches. The defending champions registered 16 wins, three ties, and as many losses in the 10th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Dabang Delhi KC were the third team to seal the PKL 2023 Playoffs berth and finished their campaign with 79 points and a score difference of 53. The Delhi-based franchise has 13 wins, six losses, and three ties from 22 encounters.

Gujarat Giants and Haryana Steelers are placed fourth and fifth, respectively, with 70 points each. The Giants won 13 matches and lost nine, while the Steelers won 13, lost eight, and tied one match this season.

Despite both teams having the same number of points, Gujarat Giants (score difference of 32) finished above the Haryana Steelers, who had a score difference of -13.

Patna Pirates finished sixth in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 standings with 69 points from 22 matches, having won 11, lost eight, and tied three. The Pirates have a score difference of 50.

Which teams finished in the bottom half of the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table?

Bengal Warriors (55 points), Bengaluru Bulls (53 points), and Tamil Thalaivas (51 points) finished seventh, eighth, and ninth, respectively, in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table.

The Warriors won nine, lost 11, and tied a couple of matches, while the Bulls won eight, lost 12, and two matches in the group stage. Meanwhile, Tamil Thalaivas registered nine wins and 13 losses in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

U Mumba finished 10th with 45 points and a score difference of -79, winning six, and losing 13 matches. Their remaining three games ended in ties. U.P. Yoddhas (31 points), and Telugu Titans (21 points) were the last two teams in the PKL 2023 standings with a score difference of -116, and -243, respectively.