Pro Kabaddi 2023: What happened during the last meeting between Gujarat Giants and Haryana Steelers

The second eliminator of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 will be played between the Gujarat Giants and the Haryana Steelers on Monday, February 26, at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex, Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

Gujarat Giants finished fourth after the league stage with 13 wins and 70 points. Haryana Steelers also managed 13 wins and scored 70 points. However, they finished fifth on the table due to a worse points difference. Both teams are yet to win the coveted Pro Kabaddi trophy and will be keen to go the distance this time around.

Gujarat Giants and Haryana Steelers last met during the 101st match this season at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi on February 2, 2024. Haryana Steelers won the contest by a close margin of four points (34-30).

The Giants were exceptional in the first half, gaining a massive lead with the scoreline reading 21-10. Their defense stood out, picking up an impressive 12 tackle points. The chips were down for the Steelers as they trailed by 11 points after the first twenty minutes.

However, Haryana staged a brilliant comeback in the second half to go on and win the game. They managed to score 24 points and decimated the Giants. Their raiders and defenders stepped up, scoring in tandem (9 raid points and 10 tackle points).

Gujarat skipper Fazel Atrachali (7 points) and Parteek Dahiya (7 points) top-scored for them while Deepak Singh (5 points), Sonu, and Sombir (3 points each) chipped in as well.

Looking at the Haryana Steelers, Vinay (9 points), Mohit Nandal (4 points) and Mohit (4 points), Jaideep Dahiya, Shivam Patare, and Rahul Sethpal (3 points each) put in crucial performances in what was a complete team effort.

Pro Kabaddi 2023: Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers Head-to-Head Stats

Gujarat Giants and Haryana Steelers have played each other 14 times in the history of Pro Kabaddi so far.

Haryana Steelers have dominated this rivalry, having come out victorious on nine occasions. The Giants have beaten the Steelers just four times while one game has ended in a tied result. Moreover, Haryana have also won all of their last three encounters.