Pro Kabaddi 2023: What happened during the last meeting between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Haryana Steelers

Jaipur Pink Panthers and Haryana Steelers will lock horns in the second semi-final of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 on Wednesday, February 28, at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex, Gachibowli, in Hyderabad.

Jaipur Pink Panthers gained automatic qualification for the semi-finals as they finished second in the league stage with 16 wins and 92 points. The Pink Panthers are two-time Pro Kabaddi League champions, having won the previous and the inaugural edition.

On the other hand, the Haryana Steelers finished fifth after the league stage. They beat the Gujarat Giants in a one-sided eliminator (42-25) to make it to their first-ever semi-final appearance. Haryana will look to knock out the defending champions and inch closer to their maiden trophy.

The last meeting between the Jaipur Pink Panthers and the Haryana Steelers came in the 77th match this season, which the Pink Panthers won by a margin of 37-27.

Jaipur started the game on a confident note, taking the lead in the first half with the scoreline reading 16-12 in their favor. It was their defenders who helped them begin well in the first twenty minutes, scoring 9 tackle points. They also picked up a couple of all-out points.

The Haryana Steelers, after trailing in the first half, failed to make a comeback as things got tougher for them as the game progressed. Jaipur picked up 21 points in the second half as compared to the Steelers' 15. Haryana were slightly better in the final twenty minutes, but not good enough to win the game.

Arjun Deshwal top-scored for the Pink Panthers with nine points while Bhavani Rajput (6 points) and Ankush (5 points) also made some important contributions to the final result.

As for the Haryana Steelers, Shivam Patare impressed with eight points. However, none of the other players could provide enough support, which led to their loss in the game.

Pro Kabaddi 2023: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers Head-to-Head Stats

Jaipur Pink Panthers and Haryana Steelers have faced each other 14 times in Pro Kabaddi.

The Pink Panthers have dominated this battle, winning nine out of the 14 matches. Haryana Steelers have always remained on the back foot, beating Jaipur only three times with two games ending in a draw.