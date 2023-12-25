Pro Kabaddi 2023: Who won yesterday's PKL 10 matches?

U Mumba locked horns with Bengal Warriors, while Bengaluru Bulls took on Telugu Titans in the 38th and 39th match, respectively, of Pro Kabaddi League 2023, on Sunday.

U Mumba continued to impress one and all in PKL 2023 as they secured their third consecutive win after beating Bengal Warriors 39-37.

Guman Singh and Amirmohammad Zafardanesh looked in fine touch right from the start even as Maninder Singh tried to keep his team in the hunt. However, three consecutive super tackles led by Mahender Singh and skipper Surinder meant the Warriors took an 18-15 lead at half-time.

The Warriors came back strongly and also inflicted an all-out. Maninder Singh completed his 1300th raid point in the process and became only the second player to achieve the feat, after Pardeep Narwal.

Playing his first game for the Warriors, Harsh Lad also showed great resilience as he secured 6 points in 8 attempts. The game went down the wire but it was U Mumba that managed to inflict an all-out over the Warriors in the final minutes.

Raider Amirmohammad Zaferdanesh starred for U Mumba, securing 8 points and, thereby, helping his team get over the line.

Bengaluru Bulls pick up third win with a 33-31 win over Telugu Titans

In the second game of the evening, Bengaluru Bulls beat Telugu Titans 33-31 in what was an exhilarating contest between the two teams. The Titans skipper Pawan Sehrawat, once again, produced an outstanding performance on the mat as he registered his sixth Super 10 of the season.

However, it didn’t help his team win the match in the end. Both sides traded blows at each other constantly in the first half and were locked at 7-7 in the 14th minute. However, Bengaluru Bulls then inflicted an all-out to take a 13-9 lead in the 16th minute.

Pawan Sehrawat’s double-point raid did reduce the deficit but the Bulls still had a 4-point lead with the scoreline reading 16-12. The Bulls continued to hold the lead in the second half as well and at 28-22, it looked like they would easily win the contest.

However, Pawan Sehrawat took out three raiders on a single raid in the final minutes of the game to give some hope. But the Bulls held on and left the Titans behind in the end.