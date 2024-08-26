Pro Kabaddi 2024 to be held across 3 venues; no caravan format

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 is around the corner, and the organizers plan to host the tournament only in three venues. Sportskeeda can confirm that the 11th edition of the tournament will not be held in the usual caravan format in 12 venues.

"Pro Kabaddi 2024 will be held only across three venues. The league organizers finalized a few potential venues before selecting the three final venues to host the league," the source stated.

Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Noida, and Pune were shortlisted as potential venues before the three venues that will host the upcoming edition of the Pro Kabaddi League were chosen.

"Hyderabad, Noida and Pune will be the three host venues for the upcoming PKL season," the source added.

According to the source, the Pro Kabaddi 2024 will begin on September 18 and the schedule will be out in due course. The dates and the venues for the playoffs are yet to be decided by the organizers.

"PKL 2024 will commence on September 18. The venue for the playoffs hasn't been decided yet," the source concluded.

List of PKL winners from Season 1 to 10

Patna Pirates are the most successful team with three titles, followed by the Jaipur Pink Panthers who have lifted the PKL trophy twice. U Mumba, Dabang Delhi K.C., Puneri Paltan, Bengaluru Bulls, and Bengal Warriors have won the trophy once each.

PKL Season 1 - Jaipur Pink Panthers

PKL Season 2 - U Mumba

PKL Season 3 - Patna Pirates

PKL Season 4 - Patna Pirates

PKL Season 5 - Patna Pirates

PKL Season 6 - Bengaluru Bulls

PKL Season 7 - Bengal Warriors

PKL Season 8 - Dabang Delhi K.C.

PKL Season 9 - Jaipur Pink Panthers

PKL Season 10 - Puneri Paltan

