Pro Kabaddi 2025 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 10 after DEL vs JAI PKL 2025 match

Dabang Delhi KC retained their third spot on the Pro Kabaddi 2025 points table after a thrilling one-point victory over the Jaipur Pink Panthers on Sunday, September 07. Delhi have six points from three games, continuing their unbeaten run so far in the Pro Kabaddi League 2025. They have a score difference of eight.

Ad

Delhi beat the Bengaluru Bulls in their season opener. They then defeated Puneri Paltan by winning the Golden Raid after the game was initially tied.

Despite the narrow defeat, Jaipur Pink Panthers continue to hold on to their seventh position. They have two points from three games, including a win and two successive losses, with a score difference of -3. Jaipur won their opening game against the Patna Pirates. However, they suffered a defeat at the hands of the Telugu Titans next.

Ad

Trending

As both teams maintained their previous positions before this game, there was little change to the overall points table. Puneri Paltan remain at the top with six points and a score difference of 31. U Mumba are behind them in the second position, also with six points. However, they have a score difference of 23.

Telugu Titans, UP Yoddhas, and Haryana Steelers remain at positions four, five, and six, respectively, with four points each. The Titans have a score difference of seven, whereas the Yoddhas have a score difference of three. Defending champions Haryana Steelers have a score difference of -5 at the moment.

Ad

Bengal Warriorz, Tamil Thalaivas, Gujarat Giants, Bengaluru Bulls, and Patna Pirates continue to remain the bottom five teams on the Pro Kabaddi League 2025 points table. Warriorz, Thalaivas, Giants, and the Bulls have two points each and are placed eighth, ninth, tenth, and eleventh, respectively.

Three-time champions Patna Pirates are yet to score their first points this season. They continue to remain at the very bottom.

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 10 Results (Sunday, September 07)

Match 19 - Bengal Warriorz 34 - Telugu Titans (44)

Ad

Match 20 - Dabang Delhi KC 36 - Jaipur Pink Panthers (35)

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 11 Fixtures (Monday, September 08)

Match 21 - Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls, 8 pm

Match 22 - Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates, 9 pm

(Both matches will be played at the Vishwanadh Sports Club, Vizag)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More