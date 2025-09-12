Pro Kabaddi 2025 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 15 after TAM vs BEN PKL 2025 match

Tamil Thalaivas made a huge jump in the Pro Kabaddi 2025 standings with their win over Bengal Warriorz (46-36) on Friday, September 12. After two defeats in a row, they returned to winning ways.

The Thalaivas moved from 10th to the sixth position with four points and a score difference of one. They have two wins and as many losses from four games this season.

Meanwhile, Bengal Warriorz slipped from eleventh to twelfth following their defeat. They crashed to their fourth consecutive loss in Pro Kabaddi 2025 as their woes continued. The Warriorz have just two points from five matches and a score difference of -30. They face the UP Yoddhas in their next game and will be desperate to put an end to their losing run.

Unbeaten in the season so far, Dabang Delhi held on to their top position on the standings. They have five wins and 10 points with a score difference of 29. Puneri Paltan, U Mumba, Telugu Titans, and Bengaluru Bulls retained their positions on the table. Paltan are placed second, followed by U Mumba at third, Titans at fourth, and the Bulls at fifth.

As a result of Tamil Thalaivas' rise in the standings, former Pro Kabaddi champions Jaipur Pink Panthers dropped a spot from sixth to seventh. UP Yoddhas, Patna Pirates, and defending champions Haryana Steelers fell by a spot each, respectively. The Yoddhas dropped from seventh to eighth, the Steelers from eighth to ninth, and the Pirates from ninth to tenth.

As the Bengal Warriorz slipped to the last position, Gujarat Giants moved a spot up from twelfth to eleventh on the standings. While they have the same points as the Warriorz, they have a better score difference of -23.

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 15 Results (Friday, September 12)

Match 29 - Bengaluru Bulls (28) - Jaipur Pink Panthers (23)

Match 30 - Tamil Thalaivas (46) - Bengal Warriorz (36)

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Day 16 Fixtures (Saturday, September 13)

Match 31 - UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, 8 pm

Match 32 - Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans, 9 pm

(Both matches will be played at the SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur)

